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Caliber Mining IPO opens July 17: Price band, issue size, lot size, key dates & more

Caliber Mining IPO opens July 17: Price band, issue size, lot size, key dates & more

Caliber Mining IPO opens on July 17. Check the price band, issue size, lot size, allotment date, listing schedule, valuation and other key details.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Caliber Mining IPO opens July 17: Price band, issue size, lot size, key dates & moreDAM Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

Maharashtra-based coal mining and logistics provider Caliber Mining and Logistics, backed by Sunil Singhania's Abakkus, is set to launch its Rs 450-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week. The public issue will open on July 17 at a price band of Rs 402-424 per share and close on July 21.

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The one-day anchor book will open on July 16. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment by July 22, while its shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 24.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 50 crore by the promoter Chadda family. The company has cut the offer-for-sale component by Rs 50 crore from Rs 100 crore. At the time of filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in December 2024, the total proposed IPO size was Rs 600 crore. Sebi cleared the draft papers in May 2025.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 thereafter. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,840, while the maximum is Rs 1,92,920. Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

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At the upper end of the price band, Caliber Mining and Logistics is valued at Rs 2,772 crore. The company provides integrated services including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation and coordination of rail transportation. It operates in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and its largest customers are Coal India subsidiaries Western Coalfields and Northern Coalfields.

In June this year, the company raised Rs 100 crore from investors including Anchorage Capital Fund, Baring Private Equity India Fund 6, Scarlet Ventures, Anuj A Sheth and Maithili Gagan Chaturvedi. This fund raising forms part of the fresh issue component. Abakkus, with a 3.19 per cent stake, is currently the largest public shareholder in the company, followed by Anchorage Capital Fund with 2.16 per cent.

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Caliber Mining plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay certain borrowings, buy machinery and meet general corporate purposes. DAM Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar. The company is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, July 24.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 12:27 PM IST
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