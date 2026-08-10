Abu Dhabi offers free UAE visas to Indian tourists: Check who qualifies, how to claim it and flight rules

Under the programme, DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for qualifying bookings. The pilot scheme will support up to 20,000 visas between August 1 and October 31, 2026.

Who is eligible for the free UAE visa?

Indian passport holders departing from India can qualify for the offer if they book an Abu Dhabi holiday through a participating travel partner or online travel agency.

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The booking must include:

At least three consecutive nights at an Abu Dhabi hotel

A return flight from India

A booking made through a participating travel partner or OTA

Travellers cannot apply for the free visa independently. The programme is specifically being offered through participating travel partners and OTAs.

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How the visa offer works

Travel partners have two ways to process the visas under the programme.

They can work with a DCT-appointed destination management company (DMC), in which case DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the visa costs directly.

Travel partners can also continue using their existing DMC partners. Under this option, DCT Abu Dhabi will reimburse Dh285 for every visa issued.

Why Abu Dhabi is targeting Indian travellers

India remains a key international tourism market for Abu Dhabi, with the emirate looking to attract more visitors through improved connectivity and stronger partnerships with the travel trade.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers."

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He said covering the visa cost would make it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving travel partners another reason to recommend the destination.

Yousuf added: "We look forward to welcoming more visitors as they spend longer exploring Abu Dhabi's culture, entertainment, hospitality and natural attractions.”

The latest offer follows Abu Dhabi's recent efforts to strengthen air connectivity, expand travel trade partnerships and create new opportunities for visitors from India.