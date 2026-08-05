Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
364 MT of Pakistan-origin dates routed through Dubai seized at Kandla Port

364 MT of Pakistan-origin dates routed through Dubai seized at Kandla Port

The Finance Ministry said the dates were first transported from Pakistan to Dubai. They were then shifted to another set of containers before being exported to India

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 9:17 PM IST
364 MT of Pakistan-origin dates routed through Dubai seized at Kandla PortDRI officers intercepted 13 containers at Kandla Port. The goods were declared as originating from the UAE

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 364 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin dry dates worth around ₹3 crore after uncovering an alleged attempt to route the consignment through Dubai, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The shipment was falsely declared as a UAE import.

According to the ministry, DRI officers intercepted 13 containers at Kandla Port during an intelligence-led operation. The goods were declared as originating from the UAE. However, the investigation found that they had actually originated in Pakistan.

Advertisement

ROUTED THROUGH DUBAI, ORIGIN HIDDEN

The Finance Ministry said the dates were first transported from Pakistan to Dubai. They were then shifted to another set of containers before being exported to India.

Investigators alleged that the importers suppressed key facts and misdeclared the country of origin to bypass India's ban on imports from Pakistan. The entire consignment has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

The ministry said this is the second such operation in a week.

Last week, DRI officers seized around 14 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin Guggul resin, valued at about ₹1.4 crore, at Tuticorin Port. The consignment had been declared as natural resin from Somalia and routed through Dubai.

The investigation found that the shipment actually contained Guggul resin of Pakistan origin and had been trans-shipped using forged documents. Two people were arrested in connection with the case.

Advertisement

The Finance Ministry said Guggul resin (Commiphora resin) is native to the arid regions of India and Pakistan. It is listed under CITES Appendix II and classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

The ministry said both consignments violated India's import restrictions.

Under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, amended through DGFT Notification No. 06/2025-26 dated May 2, 2025, the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan has been prohibited with effect from May 2, 2025.


ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more