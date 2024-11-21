Amazon, Infosys, Google: These major IT firms in US cut H-1B Visa sponsorships in 2024; How does it affect Indians?

In a significant shift, leading US companies such as Google, Amazon, Infosys and IBM have sponsored fewer H-1B visas in 2024, according to data released by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The H-1B visa program is essential for international students and skilled foreign nationals seeking employment in the United States, allowing them to work for up to three years, with the possibility of a three-year extension.

Historically, the majority of H-1B visa holders are from India, and this year's data highlights a decline in sponsorships across nearly all major firms. USCIS data for the fiscal year 2024, which spans from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, shows that nearly all of the top 15 H-1B sponsoring companies have reduced their approvals.

In fiscal 2023, Indian nationals accounted for a staggering 72.3% of the total 386,000 H-1B visas issued, while Chinese nationals made up just 11.7%.

Top H-1B sponsors of 2024: (data according to USCIS)

1. Amazon Com Services LLC: 9,265 approvals

2. Infosys Limited: 8,140 approvals

3. Cognizant Technology Solutions: 6,321 approvals

4. Google LLC: 5,364 approvals

5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited: 5,274 approvals

6. Meta Platforms Inc: 4,844 approvals

7. Microsoft Corporation: 4,725 approvals

8. Apple Inc: 3,873 approvals

9. HCL America Inc: 2,953 approvals

10. IBM Corporation: 2,906 approvals

Indian firms move away

Meanwhile, top Indian IT firms are moving away from these visas, according to a report by the Economic Times.

As per the survey, since 2016, US firms' use of H-1B visas has surged by an impressive 189%. Amazon leads this charge, reporting a staggering 478% increase in H-1B visa applications, while Meta and Google have seen rises of 244% and 137%, respectively.

This rising trend stands in stark contrast to the strategy of leading Indian IT companies, such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, and HCL, which have decreased their use of the H-1B visa by 56%.

This divergence highlights a shift in tactics; Indian firms that have successfully established operations in the United States are increasingly focusing on recruiting local talent and offering Green Card sponsorship.

The political landscape surrounding immigration in the United States is also in flux, with concerns mounting over the potential impact of President Donald Trump's renewed anti-immigration policies. Experts warn that these changes could affect the issuance of new H-1B visas, renewals, and the work eligibility of H-4 visa holders, who are spouses of H-1B visa holders.