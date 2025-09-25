Applying for Japan Visa in Bengaluru? Appointment issues clarified amid concerns over 'Premium Lounge'

As tourism to Japan from India is on the rise, a bunch of social media posts have been continuously highlighting concerns from visa applicants in Bangalore over appointment availability and the use of Premium Lounge services. Multiple posts, shared by the X account @outofofficedaku, suggested that applicants were being forced to opt for the Premium Lounge when regular slots appeared unavailable.

In one of the posts, @outofofficedaku notes, "Message from a follower who tried to apply for the #Japan Visa at #Bangalore There is the rule of "If family or friends are travelling from Bangalore together, must submit their applications together." hence what VFS suggested is true but selling Premium Lounge on a case to case basis is totally wrong. When the normal appointments are not open for the traveler to book then how come the slots under Premium are available @VFSGlobal @vfsglobalcare ?"

Message from a follower who tried to apply for the #Japan Visa at #Bangalore



Responding to these queries, a VFS Global spokesperson told Business Today that the visa appointment system is dynamic and continuously updated to meet demand. At the time of the reported issues, some slots may not have appeared due to high traffic, but appointments for the Japan short-term visa category were available as early as the next working day.

The spokesperson further addressed the Premium Lounge service, stating, "The Premium Lounge service for Japan visa applicants in Bengaluru is a newly introduced 'optional' service designed to enhance comfort at the visa application centre. It is not available for online booking as of now and is offered only to customers who opt for it during their visit to the centre. All value-added services such as Premium Lounge, offered by VFS Global are 'optional' and curated just for greater personalisation and convenience for customers, as agreed upon by client governments."

They further clarified that customers are not compelled to subscribe to these.

On the general visa process, VFS clarified, "Visa appointments are available online on a first-come, first-served basis as per the directives of the client governments we serve. VFS Global’s role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms, required documentation as per the checklist, and enrol biometrics, if applicable. We remain committed to providing a smooth and transparent experience for all our applicants."

This statement aims to clarify that Premium Lounge services are optional and that regular appointment slots are available for Japan visa applicants in Bangalore, addressing concerns raised on social media about forced charges.