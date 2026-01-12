Australia tightens student visa rules for South Asia ahead of 2026 intake, India now in higher risk status

Australia has quietly tightened its scrutiny of student visa applications from parts of South Asia, elevating several countries to higher-risk categories under its assessment framework, according to Australia Today. The move, which took effect earlier this month, is expected to slow processing times and increase documentary requirements for thousands of prospective students as the 2026 academic intake begins.

The changes were issued through the PRISMS system by the Department of Education, and apply from January 8, 2026. They reflect what authorities describe as rising concerns around document integrity, even as Australia seeks to maintain enrolments of genuine international students.

In a statement accompanying the update, the department said adjustments to country Evidence Levels were intended to “assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia.”

Assessment Levels are used by education and immigration authorities to gauge risk in student visa applications. Countries are graded from AL1 (lowest risk) to AL3 (higher risk), with higher levels triggering closer scrutiny and more stringent documentation.

According to an unofficial analysis shared within the sector, several South Asian countries have seen sharp upgrades in their risk status. India, Nepal, and Bhutan have advanced from AL2 to AL3, while Bangladesh has progressed from AL1 to AL3. Sri Lanka has been raised from AL1 to AL2, while Pakistan remains at AL3. The previous update to these levels was issued on September 30, 2025, making the latest revision notably swift.

Sector unease as intake begins

The timing of the changes has unsettled education providers and recruitment agents. International Education Association of Australia chief executive Phil Honeywood said frequent shifts in assessment levels are creating uncertainty at a critical point in the academic calendar.

“In the last 24 hours, I have had a long discussion with Minister Hill about the sector’s concerns, primarily with two aspects of the assessment level changes,” Mr Honeywood told Australia Today.

“First and foremost, the frequency of change is causing confusion among providers here and agents offshore. Secondly, at the very time we are trying to ensure a good start to the year intake, we appear again as though we are not quite sure which countries we seek to recruit from.”

He added that institutions need clearer and more stable policy signals to plan recruitment, coordinate with agents and guide students through evolving visa requirements.

Government rationale

Officials say the decision follows evidence gathered during recent visits to South Asia, where authorities detected an increase in suspected fraudulent financial and academic documents. The aim, they argue, is to protect visa integrity while preserving Australia’s reputation as a quality education destination.

International Education Minister Julian Hill has reportedly described Australia as having become “the least worst country of choice amongst the Big 4” destinations for international students, alongside the US, UK and Canada. That positioning, officials suggest, has prompted tougher filtering of applications.

Impact on students and providers

India, one of Australia’s largest source markets, is among the countries most affected by the upgrade to AL3. While sector experts stress that genuine students will still have pathways to study in Australia, they warn that uncertainty and abrupt changes risk undermining confidence.

Education stakeholders are now awaiting detailed guidance from the Department of Education and Home Affairs on how the new requirements will be implemented, and whether the changes signal a temporary clampdown or a longer-term recalibration of Australia’s student visa risk framework.