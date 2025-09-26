Australia’s $2,000 student visa fee sparks backlash; Peak bodies demand urgent fee cuts

Australia’s leading education organisations have united in a call for the federal government to urgently reduce the country’s $2,000 non-refundable student visa application fee. This increased fee has sparked growing concerns among both prospective students and industry leaders.

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, treasurer, finance minister, and other key government officials, the International Education Association of Australia (IEAA), English Australia, and the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA) have urged immediate action to bring down the visa application fee, which was hiked to $2,000 in July 2025, according to PIE news. This fee increase follows a significant hike of 125% the previous year, which raised the fee from $710 to $1,600.

The letter highlights the disproportionate impact this fee has on certain groups, especially those seeking short-term study experiences. According to the letter, students applying for independent English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) and non-award courses lasting less than 52 weeks should see a reduction of 50% in the visa charge.

“These students typically seek a short study experience rather than a multi-year qualification. Requiring them to pay the full $2,000 non-refundable fee for a course lasting months or weeks is inequitable, especially when compared to longer award-conferring programs,” the letter stated.

The peak bodies expressed concerns about the severe consequences for independent English language providers, many of which have faced closures due to the high visa fees. They also warned that Australia’s reputation as a top destination for study abroad programs could be damaged. “Australia has long benefited from the soft power and cultural exchange generated by short-term study abroad programs. Other countries actively encourage such programs, adding diversity and global perspectives to their student cohorts,” the letter continued.

The impact of the increased fees has already been felt in Australia’s education sector. According to the Department of Education, international student commencements in the year leading up to July 2025 were down by 16% compared to the same period in 2024, with English language colleges (ELICOS) seeing a nearly 40% decline in enrollments.

In an interview with The PIE News, Assistant Minister for International Education Julian Hill acknowledged the concerns raised by ELICOS and study abroad providers regarding the visa fee hike. However, Hill clarified that the drop in student numbers wasn’t solely due to the fee increase. “The correlation with the more significant drop in student numbers was when we tightened up the visa integrity settings because of some of the behaviour we were seeing from certain markets,” Hill explained.