Austria opens doors for Indian engineering students with new visa-based partnership

In a strategic move to enhance higher education opportunities, Austria has unveiled a new partnership with Indian institutions to offer advanced engineering programs. The partnership, highlighted by Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser and Joint Secretary of the Educational Ministry Armstrong Pame, aims to connect top Austrian technical universities with VFS Educational Services and offer Indian students a chance to pursue Master’s degrees in cutting-edge fields like AI, robotics, and sustainable technologies.

Advertisement

Austria partners with Indian universities

The agreement links Austria’s prestigious technical universities, TU Wien, TU Graz, and TU Leoben, with Indian colleges listed in the ANABIN database. The initiative will allow students to apply for two-year Master’s programs in various disciplines, including computer science, biotechnology, metallurgy, and circular engineering.

“Austria views higher education as significant for all. Low-cost does not translate into lower quality education,” remarked Ambassador Wieser, emphasising that Austria’s public universities offer high-quality education at an affordable price.

Affordable education

The program focuses on affordability, with students paying €726.72 per semester in tuition fees, along with a nominal union fee. Students are responsible for their accommodation, visa, and travel costs. “Austria is strong as it links research and industry, especially in engineering, AI, and quantum mechanics,” Wieser explained, underscoring Austria’s reputation in these fields. This partnership not only makes Austrian education accessible but also positions it as a lucrative option for students aspiring to work in high-demand sectors.

Advertisement

New opportunities for Indian students in STEM

The new pathway is particularly appealing for Indian students from top institutions such as IITs and NITs. “India has more than 54 institutions ranked internationally, yet its Gross Enrolment Ratio is under 30 percent,” Pame highlighted, pointing to a need for more international collaboration to nurture India’s engineering talent. With Austria offering a secure and diverse academic environment, students can work up to 20 hours per week during their studies and avail of a one-year visa extension after graduation.

How can Indian students apply?

To qualify for this opportunity, applicants must have a BE, BTech, or BSc (Hons) from a recognised ANABIN institution with a minimum grade of 2.5 on the Austrian scale. Strong English proficiency is required, and applicants can submit their applications via VFS Education Services. With over 300 Master’s seats available across the three universities and 15 Bachelor’s seats at TU Leoben, the competition for spots is expected to be intense.