For Indian travellers planning a trip to Bahrain, sorting out the visa is the first step. Whether you're heading there for business, a holiday, or simply passing through, Bahrain offers a range of visa options. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure a smooth visa process and enjoy your visit to this vibrant Middle Eastern destination.

Advertisement

Do Indian travellers need a visa for Bahrain?

Yes, Indian passport holders require a visa to enter Bahrain. There are two main visa options available for travellers:

eVisa: Apply online in advance. Visa on arrival: Available at Bahrain International Airport, subject to eligibility.

Both visa types require a valid passport, proof of a return flight, and sufficient funds. However, employment is not permitted under either visa.

Which visa works for you?

Depending on the reason for your visit, you’ll need one of the following visa types:

Tourist/Visit Visa: Ideal for holidays, visiting friends, or staying with family. Available as single-entry or multiple-entry visas.

Transit Visa: For travelers passing through Bahrain briefly, usually arranged by airlines or hotels. Advertisement

Work Visa: If you’re relocating for work, your employer must apply through the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

eVisa vs Visa on Arrival: Pros and Cons

Here’s a comparison of the two options:

eVisa: Apply online before traveling, upload documents, pay fees, and wait for approval. This is the best option for planned trips, offering certainty and avoiding airport delays.

Visa on Arrival: Apply directly at Bahrain International Airport, provided you meet eligibility. It’s a flexible option for last-minute trips, but you’ll need to carry all required documents and pay fees at the airport.

If certainty is your priority, opt for the eVisa. If flexibility suits you better, the Visa on Arrival is a good choice.

Advertisement

Bahrain visa fees for Indian travellers

eVisa Fees:

2-week single-entry: BD 10.000 (INR 2,336)

3-month multiple-entry: BD 17.000 (INR 3,972)

1-year multiple-entry: BD 45.000 (INR 10,515)

Visa on Arrival Fees:

2-week single-entry: BD 5.000 (INR 1,168)

3-month multiple-entry: BD 12.000 (INR 2,804)

Entry conditions and documents required

To be granted entry into Bahrain, ensure you meet the following requirements:

Your passport must be valid for at least six months.

Provide a confirmed return ticket.

Show a bank statement with a minimum balance of USD 1,000.

Required documents for the visa application include:

A valid passport copy (including all relevant pages).

A confirmed return flight ticket.

Hotel booking or host details in Bahrain.

Bank statement for the last three months showing a balance of at least USD 1,000.

Visa application process

For eVisa:

Check eligibility on Bahrain’s visa portal. Complete the online application, upload documents, and pay fees. Receive approval via email within a few days.

For Visa on Arrival:

Arrive at Bahrain International Airport with all required documents. Pay the visa fee at the visa counter. Advertisement Complete biometric checks and clear customs.

Both processes are straightforward if your documents are in order.