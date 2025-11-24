Big relief for Indians: Canada fixes citizenship rule, lets diaspora parents pass citizenship to kids abroad 

Canada has officially approved Bill C-3, a landmark amendment to its Citizenship Act, offering a fair and simplified path for Canadians — especially those of Indian origin — to pass citizenship to children born or adopted abroad. The law received royal assent and is now awaiting a cabinet order to fix its start date.

Advertisement

The move follows a 2023 Ontario Superior Court ruling that struck down a controversial 2009 law limiting citizenship rights to only the first generation born abroad. The earlier law had created a class of “lost Canadians,” leaving many families — including thousands of Indian-origin Canadians — unable to confer citizenship to their children.

“This will provide citizenship to people who were excluded by previous laws, and it will set clear rules for the future that reflect how modern families live,” Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said, adding the changes will “strengthen and protect Canadian citizenship.”

Bill C-3 will allow children born outside Canada to inherit citizenship from Canadian parents who were also born abroad, provided the parent can demonstrate a “substantial connection” to Canada — defined as at least 1,095 days (three years) of residency. These days will be counted cumulatively, not consecutively, in line with current naturalisation standards.

Advertisement

While the law is not yet in force, royal assent signals Ottawa’s intent to act swiftly. The court has extended the implementation deadline to January 2026, giving the government more time to prepare. The reform is expected to significantly benefit Canadian citizens working or living overseas, particularly among the Indian diaspora.