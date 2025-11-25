BLS international expands into nine Russian cities after securing Cyprus visa outsourcing contract

BLS International has secured a new mandate from the Embassy of Cyprus in Russia, further expanding its global consular services footprint. Under the agreement, the company will manage Cyprus visa processing operations across nine major Russian cities, setting up centres equipped with upgraded infrastructure and advanced technology to deliver faster, more secure, and user-friendly services.

Advertisement

Announcing the development, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, said, “This collaboration with the Embassy of Cyprus in Russia is a meaningful milestone that reflects the trust placed in us to deliver services with integrity and global standards. At BLS International, we are uniquely positioned to manage this mandate responsibly, backed by proven expertise and a strong commitment to compliance and transparency. Through this collaboration, we aim to ensure that travellers to Cyprus benefit from a seamless, clear, and efficient experience as we continue to drive innovation in international mobility.”

The agreement comes during a year of notable expansion for BLS International. In FY26, the company secured new government contracts, including India in China, Cyprus in Kazakhstan, and Slovakia across 80 countries — strengthening its presence across Asia and Europe.

Advertisement

With operations in more than 70 countries and over 360 million applications processed so far, BLS International continues to position itself as one of the leading players in global visa and consular outsourcing, driven by its focus on technology-led services, compliance, and customer experience.