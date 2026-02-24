BLS International’s AI VoiceBot offers 24/7 assistance for Spain–Ireland visa applicants

In a significant leap toward enhancing customer experience, BLS International has launched an AI-powered VoiceBot for the Spain–Ireland visa mission. The VoiceBot has been designed to provide 24/7 assistance to applicants.

Following its successful debut at IVAC Canada, this innovative service is now set to revolutionise visa applications, offering real-time, human-like interactions and instant, accurate responses to a broad range of queries. Designed to provide instant, accurate responses, the VoiceBot aims to cut down wait times, eliminate reliance on traditional queues, and ensure consistent information delivery around the clock.

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How is the VoiceBot helpful?

The VoiceBot is equipped to handle a wide range of visa-related queries, from basic FAQs to detailed guidance on documentation and consular services. Supporting over 15 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, French, Chinese, and Russian, it ensures seamless engagement with customers across Europe, the US, Canada, South America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, and India. Language availability is tailored to regional needs, enabling BLS to cater to diverse customer bases.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, highlighted the VoiceBot’s role in enhancing customer experience and operational excellence. He said, “This launch represents a pivotal milestone in our digital transformation strategy, demonstrating our commitment to embedding AI and advanced technologies across our operations. As we continue to scale intelligent solutions, this VoiceBot underscores our strategic focus on delivering seamless, customer-centric innovations that drive sustainable value.”

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Built on the Azure ML Python SDK v2 platform, the VoiceBot integrates smoothly with legacy systems through multiple API connections. It also leverages real-time sentiment analysis and emotional intelligence to better assess customer needs, showcasing the capabilities of Indian innovation in AI.

Nitin Mishra, Vice President - Global Contact Centres at BLS International, added, “Implementing the VoiceBot has been a testament to our cross-functional capabilities and technical readiness. Our teams have built a scalable, secure solution that can handle high volumes while maintaining service quality. This deployment sets a model for rolling out AI-powered solutions across our business, accelerating our time-to-market for future innovations.”

Following this rollout, the company plans to introduce ChatBots and Email Bots across all countries to further expand automated assistance channels. Additionally, AI-driven Quality Management systems will be implemented to ensure consistent service excellence, creating a fully integrated ecosystem of AI tools that enhance service quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction globally.