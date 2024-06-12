Canada eases work permit exemptions for certain H-1B visa holders after reaching application cap

In recent developments, Canada has eased its policy of exempting selected American H-1B visa holders from work permit obligations after hitting the application threshold of 10,000 principal applicants. Initially scheduled to run until July 15, 2024, the exemption policy had to be stopped on July 17, 2023, due to an excessive number of applicants registering, reaching a cap of 10,000.

To qualify for an open work permit in Canada, H-1B visa holders were required to meet specific criteria, including holding a valid H-1B Specialty Occupations visa, residing in the United States, and obtaining a job offer from a Canadian employer that meets stipulated standards.

Subsequently, Canada implemented two additional supportive policies last year to further aid H-1B visa holders.

- The first policy, which took effect on September 27, 2023, according to Financial Express, enables considering applications exceeding the 10,000 cap if submitted after the initial policy's expiration on July 17, 2023, but before the online portal closure.

- Additionally, applications from family members seeking work permits post-initial policy expiry and before September 28, 2024, will also be processed under this new framework.

- Moreover, children under 17 of H-1B visa holders will not be subject to the $150 study permit processing fee if granted an H-1B open work permit upon entry into Canada.

Another policy announced on December 16, 2023, set to last until December 16, 2026, aims to streamline work permit renewal procedures for foreign nationals in Canada who initially received work permits for less than three years. This policy intends to ensure these individuals can benefit from the full three-year maximum of this work permit category, emphasising continuity and support for skilled foreign workers in the country.