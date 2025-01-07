Canada Express Entry system overhaul: Concerns rise among Indians as PR wait time increases, 'Uncertain about my future..'

Canada's recent announcement to eliminate additional points for job offers under the Express Entry immigration system, effective Spring 2025, has sparked concern among many professionals abroad, particularly those from the Telugu cities. The change is expected to heighten competition for permanent residency (PR) and could extend wait times by three to five years, according to immigration consultants.

Currently, candidates who secure job offers from Canadian employers receive a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) document, allowing them to gain an extra 50 to 200 points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). However, the upcoming revision is set to remove this advantage, leaving many apprehensive about their prospects.

Speaking to the Times of India, "I was just 300 points shy of the required CRS score and was banking on my LMIA-backed job offer to bridge the gap," said Ravi Kothapalli, a software engineer based in Toronto. "This change feels like the goalpost has shifted midway. It's disheartening and has left me uncertain about my future in Canada." Kothapalli moved to Toronto from Hyderabad in 2017 as a student and later secured a position with a local firm.

The decision is particularly alarming for older professionals, as the CRS system tends to favour younger candidates. Once a candidate crosses 29, the points awarded for age begin to decrease. Without the LMIA points, people in their 30s and 40s will face an uphill battle to meet the cut-off.

Industry professionals indicate that the change will shift the focus toward factors such as education, language proficiency, and Canadian work experience. While these metrics are already part of the assessment, the removal of LMIA-backed points increases pressure on candidates to excel across all areas.

Experts in international education emphasize that the change will place greater importance on core human capital factors. "Education and language proficiency will play a more decisive role," said Saurabh Arora from University Living, an international accommodation service provider. "For Indian students, this underscores the importance of building strong credentials and gaining local experience."

What are the changes?

Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, announced these changes aimed at preventing fraud and enhancing border management. These changes will impact people, particularly those from India, who are trying to enter Canada or the US illegally. They will also affect temporary residents who leave Canada and then return right away to extend their stay.

- Under the new regulations, IT workers who apply for Canadian permanent residency will no longer receive additional CRS points for having job offers supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

An LMIA is a document that allows Canadian employers to legally hire foreign workers when they cannot find a suitable Canadian candidate.

- Previously, candidates with LMIA-backed job offers enjoyed a substantial advantage, receiving an additional 50 to 200 points on their CRS score based on the specifics of the offer.

This boost often played a crucial role in securing an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency. Without these extra points, many candidates may face increased competition, as they will now be evaluated solely based on other criteria like age, education, and language proficiency.