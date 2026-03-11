Canada introduces new pathway for 33,000 foreign workers to gain PR: Here's how you can get it

In a move to stabilise the status of foreign workers, Canada’s immigration department announced the launch of a one-time measure aimed at granting permanent residence to 33,000 foreign workers, according to a report by CIC News. The initiative, quietly rolled out on March 10, comes after months of deliberation on how to address the growing concerns of temporary residents amid global uncertainties.

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Canada’s Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab confirmed the program’s official start, noting that more details would be provided in April 2026, according to CIC News. The announcement comes after the program was first included in the federal budget last November and further confirmed by the government’s annual immigration levels plan.

A step to secure the workforce

The new initiative is expected to offer relief to foreign workers, particularly those in specific in-demand sectors, with a focus on those living in rural regions. However, the eligibility criteria and detailed application processes have yet to be fully disclosed by the government.

Temporary workers, especially those from non-visa countries, have faced increasing uncertainty about their future in Canada, leading to greater demand for clarity regarding their status.

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“We are taking action now, and the government will release more specifics about the application process in the coming weeks,” Diab said. Foreign nationals considering this pathway are encouraged to begin preparing essential documents, including language tests and educational documents, to expedite the process once full details are available.

Policy shifts in response to population and labour needs

Canada's ongoing efforts to reduce temporary resident numbers have been evident since January 2024, with several policy changes designed to limit the issuance of study permits and work permits. These measures were introduced as part of a broader strategy to decrease temporary resident levels to less than 5% of Canada's population by the end of 2027.

However, temporary residents, primarily those on work permits and study permits, are now facing increased pressures. While some may be eligible to extend their stay, others risk facing uncertainty once their permits expire. As a result, the new permanent residence program serves as an important step toward stabilizing the status of foreign workers.

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Decline in temporary resident admissions

The government’s stricter measures have already had noticeable effects. According to Statistics Canada, 2025 saw a significant decline in population growth for the first time since record-keeping began in 1971. Temporary foreign worker admissions dropped by 47%, while international student admissions fell by 60% in the same year.

This shift is indicative of the government’s intent to limit the influx of temporary residents while maintaining its commitment to skilled workers and those in essential sectors. Canada’s immigration department has been working on a careful balance, managing the entry of temporary residents while ensuring they transition to permanent residency as needed.

The one-time measure, however, is expected to provide a much-needed pathway to permanent residence for thousands of foreign workers.