Canada pauses Parents and Grandparents Program: No new applications until further notice

Canada has indefinitely paused new applications under its Parents and Grandparents Program, closing the door for anyone who had been planning to sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residence but had not yet entered the process.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirmed the pause, stating that no new Interest to Sponsor forms will be accepted and no new invitations will be issued to potential sponsors until further notice. The move is being framed as a measure to align the programme's intake with Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan.

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Why the pause was introduced

The core issue is one of demand versus supply. The number of Canadians and permanent residents seeking to sponsor parents and grandparents has consistently and significantly exceeded the number of permanent residence spots available each year. The backlog resulting from this gap has increased processing times and created unpredictability for applicants.

By stopping new intake now, IRCC says it aims to reduce backlogs, improve processing timelines, and create a more predictable system for those already in the queue.

Who is and is not affected

The pause applies only to prospective sponsors who have not yet begun the application process. Those who have already submitted a PGP application, or who were previously invited to apply and have an active file under review, will not be affected, IRCC confirmed it will continue processing all existing cases.

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Canada has said it plans to approve up to 15,000 parents and grandparents for permanent residence in 2026, all of whom will come from the existing processing inventory.

Can parents still visit Canada?

Yes. The Super Visa remains available and is unaffected by the PGP pause. Parents and grandparents who wish to spend extended periods with family in Canada can apply for the Super Visa, which permits stays of up to five years per visit and allows multiple entries over a period of up to 10 years. IRCC has also recently made the Super Visa more accessible by revising certain income and health insurance requirements.

What comes next

IRCC has not announced a timeline for reopening the programme. Until a future announcement is made, no new sponsorship applications will be accepted and no new invitations will go out. The Super Visa remains the primary pathway for parents and grandparents seeking extended stays in Canada while the PGP remains closed to new entrants.