Canada raises immigration fees, affecting work permits and inadmissibility applications

Effective December 1, 2025, the Canadian government has implemented an increase in several immigration-related fees, impacting both inadmissibility-related applications and the International Experience Canada (IEC) work permit processing fee, according to CIC news. The hike comes amid growing demand for immigration services and is expected to affect a significant number of applicants. However, those who submitted their online applications before the change will not be affected by the new rates.

The recent increase in fees covers two key areas: inadmissibility-related applications and the International Experience Canada (IEC) program. The inadmissibility-related fees apply to various applications, including the Authorisation to Return to Canada and temporary resident permits. Notable fee hikes include an increase from $479.75 to $492.50 for Authorisation to Return to Canada and from $239.75 to $246.25 for temporary resident permits. The increase also affects criminal rehabilitation applications, particularly for those with criminal records, and restoration of status for workers, students, and visitors.

The IEC work permit processing fee, which applies to foreign nationals applying for work permits under categories such as Working Holiday, Young Professionals, and International Co-op (Internship), has also been raised from $179.75 to $184.75. This fee increase applies to individuals submitting new applications in the upcoming years, specifically for the 2026 season.

For applicants who paid the old fees before December 1, 2025, and mailed in their applications, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will send instructions to cover the difference in fees. The applicants are required to pay the additional amount through the IRCC’s online payment tool.

These fee adjustments come amid rising demand for Canadian immigration services, and authorities continue to make efforts to streamline processes while adjusting to economic conditions.