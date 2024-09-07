Canada sees record increase in immigrant rejections amid growing pressures on nation's housing

Canada is experiencing a significant increase in the number of immigrants being turned away at its borders, as government data obtained by Reuters reveals a concerning trend. In July alone, the country denied entry to 5,853 foreign travellers—students, workers, and tourists—marking the highest monthly rejection rate since at least January 2019.

This surge comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government faces mounting calls to curb the influx of temporary residents amid rising concerns over housing shortages and escalating prices, with some blaming migrants for these issues.

From January to July 2024, an average of 3,727 foreign travellers were turned away each month, reflecting a 20% increase over the same period last year. Additionally, in July, 285 visa holders were declared inadmissible, the most in any single month since 2019.

As Canada’s immigration policies are on the verge of shifting, the government has made fewer visas available to foreigners. The ratio of denied visitor visa applications compared to approved ones has increased, with more visa applications being refused than accepted in January, February, May, and June 2024.

In response to these challenges, Immigration Minister Marc Miller emphasised a desire for a controlled immigration system. The government's decision to impose a cap on study permits for international students and to tighten regulations around the Temporary Foreign Worker program signifies a broader effort to limit new applicants for permanent residency.

Critically affected by these changes are Indian migrants, who represent a large segment of international students and low-wage workers drawn to Canada. The National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) reports that between 2013 and 2023, the number of Indians immigrating to Canada skyrocketed by 326%, from 32,828 to 139,715. Indian enrollment in Canadian universities surged over 5,800% in the past two decades, from 2,181 students in 2000 to 128,928 in 2021.

Despite recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the latter remains an attractive destination for Indians, driven by an easier pathway to temporary and permanent residency compared to the United States, where stringent immigration policies complicate obtaining H-1B status.