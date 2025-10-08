Canada’s latest Express Entry draw invites 4,500 skilled workers: CRS score drops to 432

In a major step towards its evolving immigration goals, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invited 4,500 candidates in its latest Express Entry draw, marking a significant moment for the country’s immigration policies. The draw, which took place on October 6, 2025, demonstrates the Canadian government’s ongoing commitment to aligning immigration with its long-term economic and linguistic priorities.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cutoff score for this draw was set at 432, a notable drop of 14 points compared to the previous French-language proficiency draw. This reduction in the CRS score, along with the focus on French-speaking candidates, signals Canada’s intention to prioritise linguistic diversity as it strives to meet its demographic and economic objectives.

Key highlights of the latest draw

Draw Date: October 6, 2025

Invitations Issued: 4,500

Minimum CRS Score: 432

Tie-Breaker Date: June 13, 2025, at 19:07:01 UTC

Purpose: Targeting skilled French-speaking candidates under Canada’s federal economic immigration system

The latest draw continues the category-based selection system IRCC has been implementing since 2023, aimed at addressing Canada’s pressing labour needs. The draw’s focus on French-language skills comes as part of a larger effort to strengthen bilingualism and meet the labour demands in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and trades.

A cooldown in CRS scores

The CRS cutoff of 432 in this round reflects a return to more moderate thresholds, especially when compared to the spike observed in previous French-focused draws. In fact, the cutoff score in this round is closer to the levels seen at the start of 2025, offering more opportunities for candidates with solid French language skills to qualify.

The ideal profile for this round

Candidates with strong French language skills, educational credentials, and skilled work experience were the most successful in this draw. Those who achieved a minimum of NCLC Level 7 in all four language abilities were at an advantage, with bilingual candidates significantly boosting their CRS scores.

For candidates not selected

If you were not selected in this draw, it’s important to stay hopeful. IRCC will continue to alternate between category-based, general, and PNP-specific draws, providing fresh opportunities for skilled professionals. Candidates are encouraged to keep their profiles up to date, reapply with updated credentials, or explore other PNP pathways.