Canada’s latest PNP Express Entry draw: CRS cut-off drops to 761 as Canada invites 302 candidates

Canada’s latest immigration draw has given new hope to provincial nominees chasing permanent residency.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on October 27, 2025, conducted a targeted Express Entry draw focusing exclusively on candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), part of its continued strategy to strengthen regional economies across provinces.

A total of 302 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) were issued to applicants with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 761, marking a 17-point drop from the previous PNP draw held on October 14, 2025.

According to IRCC data, the tie-breaking rule favoured profiles created before September 26, 2025, at 02:14:06 UTC. For those with a provincial nomination, this round essentially serves as a fast track to permanent residency, since a PNP nomination adds 600 extra points to an applicant’s CRS score.

Why this draw matters

The October 27 selection continues Canada’s pattern of PNP-focused rounds in 2025, a year marked by strong competition and tighter intake targets. Previous draws have targeted high-demand sectors such as technology, healthcare, and skilled trades, as provinces look to attract and retain critical talent outside major urban centres.

This draw’s lower CRS threshold signals IRCC’s effort to balance intake while still prioritising high-calibre regional talent.

Express Entry breakdown: October 27, 2025

Program: Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

Invitations issued: 302

Minimum CRS cut-off: 761

Date and time: October 27, 2025

Tie-break rule: September 26, 2025, at 02:14:06 UTC

How to secure a provincial nomination

A Provincial Nominee Program nomination is one of the most reliable routes to Canadian PR. Candidates who receive a nomination gain 600 CRS points, nearly guaranteeing an invitation in the next draw.

Eligibility typically depends on aligning one’s skills, education, and experience with a province’s labour needs. Provinces like Ontario and British Columbia frequently target professionals in tech and healthcare, while Alberta focuses on energy and trades.

Applicants can pursue two routes:

Enhanced nomination through an Express Entry-linked stream, or

Base nomination, by applying directly to a province outside the Express Entry system.

Those pursuing the Express Entry route must maintain updated profiles, highlight ties to the province, and be ready to respond to Notifications of Interest (NOIs) within 45 days.

Current pool snapshot (as of October 26, 2025)

There are 248,253 candidates in the Express Entry pool, with most falling in the 451–500 CRS range. Only 306 candidates currently have scores above 600, primarily due to PNP nominations.

What’s next

The next Express Entry draw is expected around October 29–30, and analysts predict it could be either a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) or category-based draw, possibly targeting French-speaking or healthcare professionals.

IRCC’s 2025 immigration plan aims to issue 395,000 permanent residencies, with 55,000 spots reserved for PNP candidates, underscoring how crucial these draws remain for those seeking to make Canada home.