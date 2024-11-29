China eases visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents traveling to Hong Kong: Report

Starting December 1, residents of Shenzhen will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas to Hong Kong, a significant change from the previous limit of one trip per week. This new policy, announced by state broadcaster China Central Television, aims to stimulate tourism and restore a system that was in place until 2015, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The updated visa rules revert to a 2009 policy, which allowed for unlimited visits. The previous restrictions were implemented in response to concerns from Hong Kong residents about parallel trading, where an influx of shoppers from the mainland bought everyday goods in Hong Kong to resell at a profit, leading to widespread protests.

The Hong Kong government has been advocating for the return of the multiple-entry visa to revitalise its struggling tourism sector. However, the potential impact of these new regulations remains uncertain due to the ongoing economic slowdown in mainland China and a decline in Hong Kong's appeal among domestic travellers.

In a related development, Zhuhai residents will also gain the ability to apply for weekly visas to visit Macau, according to the CCTV report.

The Hong Kong government estimates that over 10 million Shenzhen residents will be eligible for the new visa, which is expected to benefit the tourism, catering, and retail industries. Despite this optimism, Hong Kong reported only 3.1 million visitor arrivals in September, a 30% decrease compared to the same month in 2018, prior to significant social unrest and three years of COVID-19 restrictions. Approximately 75% of these visitors were from mainland China.

