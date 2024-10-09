Dubai to give away Golden visas to private teachers with 'remarkable contribution to education'

As the world celebrated World Teachers' Day on October 5, the UAE government has taken a significant step to recognise exceptional educators within the private education sector.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, declared that outstanding teachers will be eligible for Golden Visas, allowing them to contribute to the emirate's educational landscape without the need for a local sponsor.

In a message posted on X, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the vital role teachers play in shaping the future. "On World Teachers' Day, we issued directives to grant the Golden Visa to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector," he stated.

"We deeply appreciate your efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling the values that will build tomorrow's leaders. You are key partners in shaping Dubai’s future and in achieving the visionary goals of the Education Strategy E33."

The Golden Visa initiative offers long-term residence permits, allowing educators to work, live, or study in the UAE. This program aims to recognise teachers' contributions across early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions, as reported by the Khaleej Times.

The move underscores the UAE government's commitment to enhancing educational quality and attracting skilled professionals to the region. The Golden Visa program, previously available to investors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and humanitarian leaders, now expands to include dedicated educators.

Eligible teachers will be able to apply for the Golden Visa starting October 15, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). To qualify, teachers must demonstrate exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education, have a proven track record of enhancing educational quality, and make significant impacts on student outcomes.

Applicants must hold an advanced degree, such as a PhD, professional doctorate, or master's degree, or possess relevant professional qualifications.