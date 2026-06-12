Dubai has made last-minute travel plans a whole lot more viable. The city's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has launched a fast-track service for tourist visas, promising approval within 48 working hours of a completed application.

For Indian travellers who have been put off by longer processing times, the new service is a significant practical upgrade, particularly for those planning quick holidays, business trips, family visits, or time-sensitive emergencies.

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What the visa covers and what it costs

The fast-track service applies to Dubai's existing single-entry tourist visas; it is not a new visa category, simply an accelerated version of what already exists. Travellers can choose between a 30-day or 60-day single-entry option. A 60-day single-entry visa costs approximately Rs 29,000, while the 30-day option is around Rs 19,000. The visa covers tourism and leisure only, it cannot be used for work or study.

Authorities have noted that in some cases, approvals are coming through within hours of document submission, not just within the stated 48-hour window.

Who can apply and what you need

Indian passport holders can apply before departure through official digital channels or authorised travel agencies. The documentation required is straightforward:

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A passport valid for at least six months

A recent passport-sized photograph

A national ID document such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driver's licence

Any additional documents that authorities may request

Applications will only be reviewed after all required documents have been uploaded — partial submissions will not be processed, so completing the application in full before submitting is essential.

How to apply

Indian applicants have three routes to choose from: the official GDRFA Dubai digital services portal, the GDRFA DXB mobile app, or an authorised travel agency or tourism office. The process involves selecting the visa duration, uploading documents, filling in personal details, paying the applicable fee, and tracking the application status online.

A word of caution

UAE authorities have been actively cracking down on fraudulent fast-track visa offers and scam operators. Only use the official GDRFA portal, the official app, or verified Dubai-approved travel agents when applying. If an offer looks too good or is coming through an unofficial channel, avoid it.