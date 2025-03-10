Easier visas, broader eligibility: Dubai rolls out major 2025 work permit updates. What's new

Dubai has introduced significant enhancements to its 2-year employment visa system, making the process faster and more efficient through AI-driven automation and digital streamlining. The updates, led by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), also expand Golden Visa eligibility and simplify entry procedures for Indian nationals.

Dubai employment visa process for 2025

The two-year employment visa is essential for expatriates working under a UAE-based employer’s sponsorship, granting them legal residency and access to essential services like banking and healthcare. The updated process includes:

Job offer and employer sponsorship: A confirmed job offer from a UAE-registered employer is required. The employer acts as the sponsor and manages the visa application.

A confirmed job offer from a UAE-registered employer is required. The employer acts as the sponsor and manages the visa application. MOHRE work permit approval: The employer secures a work permit from MOHRE, verifying the company’s authorization to hire foreign professionals.

The employer secures a work permit from MOHRE, verifying the company’s authorization to hire foreign professionals. Entry permit issuance: Once approved, an Entry Permit is granted, valid for 60 days, allowing the applicant to enter Dubai and complete formalities.

Once approved, an Entry Permit is granted, valid for 60 days, allowing the applicant to enter Dubai and complete formalities. Medical examination: A mandatory medical fitness test, including a blood test and chest X-ray, is required upon arrival.

A mandatory medical fitness test, including a blood test and chest X-ray, is required upon arrival. Emirates ID registration: Applicants must register for an Emirates ID, which includes biometric verification.

Applicants must register for an Emirates ID, which includes biometric verification. Visa stamping and residency approval: The GDRFA stamps the employment visa on the applicant’s passport, finalizing their legal residency.

Key updates for 2025

AI-powered visa renewals (Salama system): The UAE’s ‘Salama’ system automates renewal applications, significantly reducing processing times.

Expanded Golden Visa categories: Teaching, healthcare, sustainability, and digital content professionals now qualify for a 10-year Golden Visa.

Faster digital processing: Most visa-related services are now online, reducing paperwork and in-person visits.

Visa-on-arrival expansion for Indians: Eligible Indian passport holders can now obtain a visa on arrival, streamlining entry procedures.

More inclusive family sponsorship rules: Expatriates earning over AED 4,000 per month can now sponsor their spouses, children, and even parents.