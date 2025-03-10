Easier visas, broader eligibility: Dubai rolls out major 2025 work permit updates. What's new

Dubai has introduced significant enhancements to its 2-year employment visa system, making the process faster and more efficient through AI-driven automation and digital streamlining. The updates, led by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), also expand Golden Visa eligibility and simplify entry procedures for Indian nationals.
Dubai employment visa process for 2025
The two-year employment visa is essential for expatriates working under a UAE-based employer’s sponsorship, granting them legal residency and access to essential services like banking and healthcare. The updated process includes:
Key updates for 2025
AI-powered visa renewals (Salama system): The UAE’s ‘Salama’ system automates renewal applications, significantly reducing processing times.
Expanded Golden Visa categories: Teaching, healthcare, sustainability, and digital content professionals now qualify for a 10-year Golden Visa.
Faster digital processing: Most visa-related services are now online, reducing paperwork and in-person visits.
Visa-on-arrival expansion for Indians: Eligible Indian passport holders can now obtain a visa on arrival, streamlining entry procedures.
More inclusive family sponsorship rules: Expatriates earning over AED 4,000 per month can now sponsor their spouses, children, and even parents.
