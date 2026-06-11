EB-5 visas for Indians hit FY2026 cap as Sept 30 'grandfathering' deadline nears: What it means for investors

Indian applicants for the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa have hit a hard wall. The US Department of State has confirmed that the unreserved EB-5 visa quota for Indian nationals has been fully exhausted for fiscal year 2026. No further unreserved EB-5 visas will be issued to Indian applicants until the new fiscal year begins on October 1, 2026.

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The pause means that US consulates and embassies will hold off on issuing unreserved EB-5 visas to Indian nationals for the remainder of the current fiscal year. Given India's persistently high demand for the programme, continued backlogs and longer waits are expected. For investors already in the queue, this is a delay. For those still considering entry, there is an important deadline approaching, and it is being widely misunderstood.

The September 30 deadline and why it is being misread

Across immigration circles, September 30, 2026, has been circulating as a date of consequence. But what exactly expires on that day is being confused. It is not the EB-5 programme itself that is currently authorised through September 2027. What expires on September 30, 2026, is the programme's grandfathering clause, and the distinction carries significant practical weight.

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In practical terms, a family that files its I-526E petition before September 30, 2026 locks in the current rules for their entire EB-5 journey, source of funds requirements, investment structure, job creation standards, and adjudication criteria, regardless of any future Congressional changes.

The financial case for acting now

The urgency is not only regulatory. The minimum EB-5 investment currently stands at $800,000. That threshold is set to rise to approximately $940,000 in January 2027. For families already evaluating the programme, the combination of regulatory certainty and a lower investment floor makes filing before year-end compelling on two separate counts.

Menon urges families not to delay. "Because assembling documentation and transferring capital takes time, we advise families to begin now. As the deadline approaches, attorneys working on your case file will become more and more stretched and high-quality EB-5 projects may grow scarce," she said.

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What does this mean specifically for Indian investors?

For Indians, the timeline is tighter than for investors from most other countries. India already faces a backlog in the unreserved EB-5 category. According to the May 2026 Visa Bulletin, the priority date for Indian nationals in the unreserved category stands at May 1, 2022, meaning investors filing today could be waiting years before a visa number becomes available.

The reserved categories, covering investments in rural areas, high-unemployment zones, and infrastructure projects, are currently open with no backlog for Indian nationals, offering significantly shorter waits for those who qualify.

The fundamental principle, however, applies across both categories: your priority date is set the day you file. Every month of delay is a month added to the wait. For Indian investors in the unreserved category in particular, that delay compounds over years, not months. Filing early does not move you ahead in the queue, but it gets you into it sooner, permanently.