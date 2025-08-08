Embassy of India expands consular services in US with 8 new application centers

The Embassy of India in Washington has announced a major expansion of its consular services across the United States, opening eight new Indian Consular Application Centers (ICACs) to enhance accessibility for both Indian and American citizens.

On August 1, 2025, the Embassy inaugurated new ICACs in Raleigh (North Carolina), Orlando (Florida), San Jose (California), Dallas (Texas), Detroit (Michigan), Columbus (Ohio), Edison (New Jersey), and Boston (Massachusetts). Additionally, one more center is set to open soon in Los Angeles, California. This expansion raises the total number of ICACs in the U.S. to 17.

The new centers aim to bring consular services closer to Indian expatriates and others requiring Indian consular assistance, reducing travel time and easing the process of visa applications, passport services, and attestation of documents.

In a move to increase convenience, all 17 ICACs will now operate six days a week, including Saturdays. Previously, centers operated only five days a week, which limited options for those unable to visit during weekdays. The extended hours will help accommodate working professionals and others who prefer weekend service access.

To further improve efficiency, several miscellaneous consular and attestation services will now be handled directly through the ICACs, instead of requiring applicants to visit the Embassy in Washington, D.C. This decentralization is expected to streamline application processing and reduce delays.

Changes to consular application submission

On July 25, 2025, the Embassy communicated a key procedural update: applicants are no longer allowed to submit ‘Miscellaneous Consular Applications – Attestation Service Applications’ by postal mail to the Embassy. Until July 31, 2025, only in-person walk-in applications were accepted at the Embassy.

Starting August 1, 2025, all Miscellaneous Consular and Attestation Services will be processed exclusively through VFS Global, the outsourced service provider managing Indian visa and consular services in the U.S.

According to the official VFS website, the Indian Consular Application Centres under VFS will now accept these applications alongside their existing services such as OCI cards, visas, Global Entry Program (GEP), Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), surrender certificates, and Indian passports. A new service fee of USD $19.00 will be applicable for these additional services.

Appointment slots for all consular services, including the new Miscellaneous/Attestation applications, opened at midnight on July 31, 2025, enabling applicants to plan their visits in advance.

Upcoming changes to US Visa fees

Meanwhile, travelers to the United States should prepare for increased visa-related costs. The U.S. government plans to introduce two additional fees for nonimmigrant visa applicants: the Visa Integrity charge and the Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record fee.

These charges will be in addition to the existing visa processing fees and will vary depending on the visa category. This move is expected to make travel to the U.S. more expensive for many visitors.