Australian visa for Indian tourists: Here's how you can apply online; Step-by-step guide

Indian citizens planning to visit Australia for tourism or family visits can apply for a Visitor visa (subclass 600 – Tourist stream) online via the Australian government’s official portal. Here's how the process works, according to guidance from the Department of Home Affairs and VFS Global, Australia’s visa partner in India.

Step 1: Gather required documents

Applicants must scan and upload key documents, including:

Passport bio page

Recent passport-size photo

Bank statements (3–6 months)

ITR or Form 16

Employment letter or NOC

Flight and hotel bookings

Invitation letter and sponsor documents (if applicable)

Step 2: Create an ImmiAccount and apply online

Applicants must apply via ImmiAccount, selecting the Visitor visa (Tourist stream) option. The current visa fee is AUD 190 (~₹10,500) as per Home Affairs visa pricing.

Step 3: Book biometrics appointment

After submission, applicants receive a Biometric Instruction Letter (BIL). Appointments can be booked at a VFS Global centre in India: visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/aus. Biometrics are mandatory for most first-time applicants.

Step 4: Track application and await decision

Processing typically takes 3–4 weeks, but times vary. Once approved, a digital visa grant notice is emailed—no physical stamp is placed on the passport.

Step 5: Check visa conditions

Most tourist visas are valid for 12 months, allow multiple entries, and permit up to 3 months’ stay per visit, though details vary per applicant.

Tips

Apply well in advance (at least 6 weeks before travel)

Avoid dummy documents—be transparent and accurate

There’s no need for an agent if you can follow the process online

Meanwhile earlier in April this year, the Australian Government had implemented a fee hike of up to 13% across all visa categories. The move was a part of Australia’s broader strategy to address housing shortages and economic challenges.

Alongside the rise in immigration fees, the Australian government also introduced measures to limit the number of international students, in an effort to ease pressure on the housing market. The Coalition’s proposal sought to cap international student enrollments in public universities at 115,000 annually.

Additionally, application fees for student visas, especially for students applying to Group of Eight (Go8) universities, will see significant hikes. Critics argue that these policies could lead to financial losses and may harm Australia's reputation as a premier destination for international students.