New US visa bond: Do Indian tourists actually have to pay $15,000 to travel to US now? Explained

The US State Department is rolling out a new 12-month pilot program that will require travellers from certain countries to post refundable bonds of up to $15,000 before entering the United States. The rule, which takes effect on August 20, is aimed at curbing visa overstays, when visitors remain in the country beyond their authorised stay.

What exactly is a visa bond?

A visa bond is a financial guarantee paid by a traveller to ensure they comply with the conditions of their visa, particularly the length of stay. If the traveller leaves the US on time and follows all visa rules, the bond amount is refunded.

The US program sets three tiers of bond amounts: $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000. The exact figure will be determined by a US consular officer, who will consider an applicant’s “personal circumstances” such as purpose of travel, employment, income, skills and education.

Who will be affected?

The first countries in the program are Malawi and Zambia. “Beginning Aug. 20, nationals of Malawi and Zambia applying for B-1, B-2 business and tourist visas will be required to post a bond of up to $15,000,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

More countries could be added based on:

High visa overstay rates

Deficient screening and vetting systems

Participation in Citizenship by Investment programs (where citizenship can be bought via investment without residency requirements)

Why is the US doing this?

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s 2023 Overstay Report, several African nations, along with Haiti, Laos, Myanmar and Yemen, had the highest overstay rates for B-1 and B-2 visas. In 2023 alone, there were about 400,000 visa overstays in the US.

Visa overstayers are estimated to make up around 42% of the country’s unauthorised immigrant population. The State Department says the bonds are intended to encourage timely departures and reduce illegal overstays.

How does this compare internationally?

Most countries require proof of funds for visas, but don’t operate a refundable bond system. New Zealand once had a visa bond policy but ended it. The UK proposed a bond in 2013 for “high-risk” countries, but later scrapped the plan.

The US previously trialled a visa bond program in 2020 under the Trump administration, but it was not fully implemented due to the collapse in global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will everyone have to pay?

No. The rule only applies to B-1 and B-2 visa applicants from the designated countries. Waivers will be possible in limited cases, such as travel for US government work or urgent humanitarian needs.

In short, if you are from a high-overstay country and applying for a US business or tourist visa after August 20, you may need to pay a bond, and you’ll get it back only if you follow the visa rules.