A Reddit user's F-1 student visa rejection has gone viral after he claimed the entire interview lasted no more than 10 seconds. The abrupt denial, delivered mid-sentence, has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fellow applicants and a former visa officer weighing in on what might have gone wrong.

The original post titled "F1 VISA REJECTED IN JUST 10 SECONDS at MUMBAI CONSULATE" was shared by Reddit user u/usvisascheduling. The applicant said he was interviewing for a Master’s in Information Management at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“I was rejected today at counter 34 and by an American lady,” the user wrote. “She only asked me why this uni? and I answered her by talking about the program I am going for and also mentioned the prof who taught a course there. And while I was still answering, she had already printed the 214b slip!”

What is a 214b slip?

A 214(b) visa refusal generally means the applicant failed to convince the officer that they intend to return to their home country after their studies, a standard requirement under U.S. immigration law.

Another user echoed the experience: “I was at the same counter. Got rejected in 10 seconds, the lady just asked me about the purpose of my visit, asked me for my I-20 and rejected me. Posted about it today on this sub.”

One of the more insightful responses came from a former U.S. visa officer. “Choosing a school because of a specific professor is an old fake visa answer that makes Visa Officers very suspicious,” the ex-official wrote. “If that’s REALLY the reason that you chose the school, then I’m sorry you were mistakenly grouped with the fake students.”

Others offered practical tips for future applicants. “Why don't anyone answer something like: This school gives me the bang for the buck... Weather is like Mumbai… Campus layout is walkable... Alumni network,” one user suggested.

A separate commenter added wryly, “Wow they are getting faster and faster now! Mine took 2 weeks (B2) in October. Anyway, sorry to hear — I know it’s difficult, especially if it’s a student visa.”