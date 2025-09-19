'First of the many changes in US': Indians on H-1B must now clear tougher test, scrutiny

Indians received nearly 74% of all H-1B visas issued from 2020 to 2023, topping global charts, according to a Bloomberg report. But with U.S. immigration tightening again—most notably via a tougher citizenship test and stricter scrutiny—Indian professionals now face an increasingly complex path from work visa to citizenship.

Between 2020 and 2023, 232,974 H-1B approvals were granted to Indian nationals, highlighting their dominance in America’s skilled workforce. Pew Research adds that immigration surged by 1.6 million in 2023, the largest spike in over 20 years, pushing immigrants to 14% of the U.S. population, a level not seen since 1910.

But the journey doesn’t end with a visa. For many Indian professionals, the ultimate goal is permanent residency—a green card—and eventually U.S. citizenship. That path is about to get tougher.

Starting mid-October 2025, the U.S. will roll out a more demanding civics test for citizenship applicants. Reinstated by the current Trump administration after being scrapped by Biden, the new test increases the number of questions to 128, and applicants must orally answer 12 out of 20 correctly—up from 6 out of 10 under the previous format.

The test, which is not multiple choice, now covers deeper U.S. history and constitutional topics such as the Federalist Papers, the 10th Amendment, and founding figures like Alexander Hamilton and James Madison.

In addition to the civics hurdle, the USCIS has expanded background checks and "good moral character" evaluations, including revived “neighborhood interviews” to verify applicants’ personal and professional reputations.

“This is the first of many changes,” said USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser, insisting the reforms ensure new citizens “fully assimilate and contribute to America’s greatness.”

Critics, however, say these measures create unnecessary barriers. “It just makes it harder for long-time residents who contribute daily to finally gain the protections of citizenship,” a National Immigration Law Center official told CBS News.