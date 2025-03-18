From Indian students, workers to even senior citizens: US Green Card holders face Trump admin's rage: ‘Stripped, detained...'

Green Card holders in the US are facing intense scrutiny under Donald Trump’s immigration policies, with reports of strip searches, detentions, and interrogations at airports. Indians, one of the largest immigrant groups in the US, are now worried that lawful permanent residency may no longer guarantee long-term security.

One alarming case involved Fabian Schmidt, a German national and longtime Green Card holder, who was “violently interrogated” by US immigration officers upon his return to the country on March 7. He was detained at Logan International Airport in Massachusetts despite holding a legally reissued Green Card.

His mother, Astrid Senior, described his ordeal as “harrowing.” “He had to go and be stripped naked and was showered by two officers with ice-cold water, and was interrogated again… He hardly got anything to drink… and he collapsed.”

While US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) denied allegations of misconduct, they stated that Green Card holders with “drug-related charges” or those violating visa terms can face detention and removal. Schmidt remains in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, awaiting further review.

Indian Senior Citizens Under Scrutiny

Reports suggest that elderly Indian Green Card holders are facing increased secondary inspections at airports. According to a Times of India report, CBP officers are targeting individuals who spend extended periods outside the US, particularly those frequently visiting India.

Florida-based immigration attorney Ashwin Sharma warned that elderly Green Card holders are being coerced into signing Form I-407, effectively surrendering their residency. “The moment they try to push back, they are met with threats of detention or ‘removal’ by CBP officers who have been emboldened by Trump to see themselves as judge, jury, and executioner.”

Seattle-based attorney Kripa Upadhyay cautioned against surrendering Green Cards under pressure. “An individual’s Green Card cannot be revoked at the border unless they ‘voluntarily’ sign Form I-407… If they surrender at the airport, they lose that right.”

Why is the US Cracking Down?

The current crackdown aligns with Trump’s “America First” stance, which has led to stricter immigration policies. In his previous term, Trump pushed for tighter residency requirements and expanded the definition of “public charge” to make it harder for immigrants to qualify for permanent residency.

Now, Green Card holders—previously seen as secure—are finding themselves at risk.

Who is at Risk of Losing Their Green Card?

US immigration law states that Green Card holders can lose their status for several reasons, including:

Extended stays outside the US (more than six months can lead to questioning; over a year can trigger automatic loss of status).

National security concerns under INA 237(a)(4)(B), targeting individuals accused of potential terrorist activities.

Criminal records, including drug offences and felonies, under INA 237(a)(2).

Fraudulent immigration activities and visa violations.

Many elderly Indian Green Card holders, accustomed to spending winters in India, are now being pressured at airports to give up their residency.

Why Are Indians Worried?

Indians are among the largest Green Card holders in the US, with over 1 million still waiting in the employment-based backlog. With the increased scrutiny, fears of deportation are growing.

Online discussions reflect rising anxiety. “Even Green Cards can be revoked at any time by the State Department for any reason. That’s a takeaway for NRIs from this,” wrote one user on X.

Another compared it to India’s own immigration policies:“ Green Cards can be revoked at will. Most countries function like this… India revoked OCI cards of some hardcore Khalistanis.”

Others pushed back on misconceptions: “A Green Card holder is not a visitor… They are lawful permanent residents, allowed to live and work in the US permanently.”