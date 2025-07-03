From Portugal to Thailand: 15+ countries now offer digital nomad visas to Indians

The rise of remote work has transformed not just where people do their jobs, but how they live. As more professionals swap office cubicles for flexible “workation” lifestyles, countries around the world are racing to attract them with a new kind of visa: one built for digital nomads.

What is a Digital Nomad visa?

Unlike traditional work permits, a digital nomad visa allows remote workers to legally live in another country while working for employers or clients outside that country. Since the pandemic redefined how and where people work, more than 50 nations have launched such visas, offering remote workers a chance to legally extend their stay far beyond what tourist visas allow.

These visas are typically aimed at freelancers, entrepreneurs, remote employees, or even students with online commitments. Eligibility generally requires proof of foreign employment or business, income above a set threshold, valid health insurance, and clean documentation, such as a passport or police clearance. Some programs even extend benefits to spouses and children.

But don’t confuse them with regular work visas; digital nomad visas do not allow employment within the host country. They are designed strictly for temporary residence, with most applicants earning online and paying taxes elsewhere.

The benefits are clear: access to scenic, affordable, or culturally rich locations without violating immigration laws. Many host countries also provide good internet infrastructure, modern amenities, and streamlined visa processes.

Still, the lifestyle comes with trade-offs. Living costs in some destinations can be high, and depending on the duration of stay, local tax laws might apply. Constant travel can also strain personal connections and long-term planning.

For Indian citizens, several countries currently offer digital nomad visas, including Croatia, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Thailand, and Mauritius, among others. Visa durations range from 6 months to 5 years, with some offering extensions or renewals.