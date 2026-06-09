German language visa guide: Rules, documents and costs for international students

Germany offers a dedicated Language Course Visa for foreign nationals who want to move to the country for intensive German-language studies lasting from three months up to a year. Unlike a student visa, this option is designed solely for language learning, not for university or vocational programs.

Why study German in Germany?

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Studying German in Germany allows you to improve your language skills by communicating daily with native speakers and experiencing German culture firsthand. For those whose primary goal is language learning, a German Language Course Visa provides the most efficient route without requiring enrollment in higher education.

This visa also enables you to work up to 20 hours per week while studying, giving students an opportunity to support themselves during their stay.

Who needs the visa?

Visa requirements vary based on your nationality:

Group 1: Citizens of EU countries do not require a visa or residence permit.

Group 2: Citizens of countries like the USA, UK, Canada, South Korea, and Brazil do not need a visa but must apply for a residence permit after arrival. Advertisement

Group 3: Citizens from the rest of the world, including India and China, require both a visa and a residence permit to study German in Germany.

Key eligibility criteria

To qualify, you must:

Have a letter of acceptance from a recognized intensive German course offering at least 18 hours of tuition per week. Evening or weekend courses do not qualify.

Demonstrate sufficient funds to cover living expenses (currently set at €1,091 per month, or about ₹1.21 lakh per month).

Provide proof of accommodation in Germany, including rental or third-party liability insurance.

Submit all mandatory documents such as passport, biometric photos, health insurance, proof of prior academic achievements, CV, letter of motivation, and proof of course fee payment. Advertisement

Important disclaimer

Visa regulations are administered by the Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt), the Federal Ministry of the Interior, and local Foreigners’ Offices (Ausländerbehörde). Rules may vary depending on your embassy and region. Applicants are strongly advised to consult the German representation abroad and the local Foreigners’ Office in Germany for case-specific guidance.

Application procedure

Submit the completed visa application form along with supporting documents and visa fee (€75 for adults, €37.50 for minors). Once approved, apply for a category D visa from your home country’s German embassy or consulate. Travel to Germany within 90 days of authorization. Undergo a medical check and submit your residence permit application. Register with your commune of residence within three days of arrival.

The residence permit is initially valid for the duration of your course (3–12 months) and cannot be extended beyond one year. After completing the course, you cannot stay to pursue a degree on this visa; you must return home and apply for a student or job-seeker visa if needed.

Processing times

Visa processing typically takes 2–3 months, but it can range from 6 weeks to 16 weeks, depending on your country. Always confirm with your local German embassy or consulate for precise timelines.

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Work permissions

Students on a German Language Course Visa can work up to 20 hours per week. For comparison, a student visa allows part-time work up to 280 days per year or full-time work for 140 days per year.

Documents checklist

Essential documents include:

Completed visa application form

Valid passport with copies

Biometric photos

Letter of admission/enrollment from a German language course

Proof of course fee payment

Proof of sufficient funds (blocked account, sponsor, or scholarship)

Motivation letter/statement of purpose

CV/resume

Preliminary health insurance

Proof of accommodation

German language proficiency certificates (if applicable)

Academic and professional certificates

All documents must be submitted as originals with two copies unless stated otherwise.