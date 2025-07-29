Get UAE Golden Visa without sponsor: ICP issues official guide with 8 steps for investors

The UAE has streamlined the application process for its 10-year Golden Visa for property investors, outlining eight key steps on the official portal of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The long-term visa offers residency without the need for a local sponsor and applies to both completed and off-plan properties worth at least AED 2 million (Rs 4.73 crores approx).

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, the applicant must:

Fully own property worth at least AED 2 million (can be mortgaged via approved UAE banks).

Alternatively, invest in off-plan property from government-approved developers, with payment proof.

Step-by-step process

Eligibility check: Submit basic details for nomination. Start application: Proceed once ICP confirms eligibility. Visa approval: ICP notifies the applicant when the visa is cleared. Residency cancellation (if applicable): Cancel current UAE residency before advancing. Status adjustment: Visa status is updated. If fines are due, a payment link is issued before proceeding. Medical exam & insurance: Applicants 18+ must undergo a health check and obtain a two-year insurance policy. Biometric enrolment (if required): Schedule fingerprinting via ICP if prompted. Advertisement ID delivery: Emirates ID is issued and delivered upon completion of all steps.

Additional features and benefits

The UAE Golden Visa grants long-term residency to a wide range of applicants, including:

Real estate investors

Entrepreneurs

Scientists, researchers, and professionals

Outstanding students and graduates

Humanitarian workers and frontline heroes

Key advantages include:

No sponsor requirement

Multiple-entry visa valid for six months for residency completion

Five- or 10-year renewable residency

No restriction on time spent outside the UAE

Ability to sponsor spouse, children, and unlimited domestic help

Family can stay in the UAE even after death of visa holder (for the remainder of visa term)

The update comes amid growing global interest in UAE residency, especially from real estate investors seeking long-term mobility, tax efficiency, and family security.