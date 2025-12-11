The Trump administration introduced a new visa scheme on Wednesday, branded as the "Trump Gold Card," in a move aimed at accelerating residency opportunities for select non-U.S. citizens.

The initiative directs applicants to the Trumpcard.gov site, which features an "Apply Now" option and lists a $15,000 processing fee payable to the Department of Homeland Security for expedited handling.

After undergoing a background check, applicants would be required to make a $1 million contribution, described on the site as a "gift," to obtain a visa that functions similarly to a Green Card, granting the right to live and work in the United States.

At a White House briefing, Trump described the program as essentially a more powerful Green Card, emphasising that the pathway targets "great people" for expedited status.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated early interest, noting approximately 10,000 individuals had signed up during a pre-registration phase and forecasting the potential for thousands of cards to be sold and billions of dollars raised over time.

Lutnick argued that the Gold Card would attract entrants who could bolster the U.S. economy, claiming such holders would outperform the average Green Card recipient in earnings, though no supporting data were provided for this claim.

The administration has been pursuing a broad immigration crackdown, including enforcement actions against undocumented migrants and policies aimed at reducing legal immigration.

Supporters frame the Gold Card as a revenue-generating counterbalance to existing immigration approaches, aligning with Trump's broader economic agenda and proposed tariffs that he has argued generate substantial funds for the Treasury.

A corporate variant of the gold card is also available, allowing companies to obtain faster visa processing for their employees by making a $2 million per-employee contribution, according to Lutnick.

(With inputs from Reuters)