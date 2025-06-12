Gold Card vs EB-5: What would you choose- $800,000 legal or $5M fast-track route to US residency? Details here

Former US President Donald Trump’s newly launched Gold Card, an investment-based immigration program, is already stirring debate among immigration attorneys, investors, and critics of the existing EB-5 visa program.

While both are aimed at high-net-worth individuals seeking U.S. residency, the two programs differ sharply in structure, requirements, and implications.

What is the Gold Card?

The Gold Card, also referred to as the Trump Card, is a proposed fast-track to U.S. residency and eventual citizenship for foreigners willing to make a direct payment of $5 million to the U.S. government. Announced by Trump on his platform Truth Social, the initiative is now live on trumpcard.gov, where interested individuals can join the waitlist.

Trump called the card “somewhat like a Green Card, but at a higher level of sophistication,” promising a “beautiful road” to U.S. access. However, the card does not directly grant citizenship, and details about how the pathway to permanent residency will function remain vague.

Key Differences: Gold Card vs. EB-5 Visa

Feature EB-5 Visa Gold Card (Trump Card) Investment Type Investment in a U.S. business Direct $5 million payment to the U.S. government Minimum Cost $1.05 million (or $800,000 in Targeted Employment Areas) $5 million flat fee Job Creation Mandatory creation of 10 full-time U.S. jobs No job creation requirement Residency Path Path to Green Card, then citizenship Aims to fast-track residency and citizenship Annual Cap Capped at 18,786 visas per year No limit (targeted at ultra-high-net-worth individuals)

While the Gold Card promises a simplified, faster route to U.S. residency, its $5 million price tag makes it one of the world’s most expensive investment-based visa options, nearly five times costlier than EB-5.

Critics have raised several concerns:

Ethical concerns: "It can be perceived as selling U.S. citizenship to the highest bidder," said immigration attorney Alay Razvi.

Limited utility for employers: Experts argue that U.S. companies are unlikely to sponsor employees through such an expensive route.

Uncertain uptake: “I’m unsure about the paying capacity of the people who will participate in this program,” noted immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna.

No guaranteed outcome: Trump himself has admitted the program does not need congressional approval because it doesn’t directly grant citizenship, only “access.”

Can the Gold Card Replace EB-5?

According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the Gold Card could eventually replace the EB-5 visa. But immigration experts disagree.

“Trump cannot unilaterally end the EB-5 program. It was created by Congress in 1990 and is codified in the Immigration and Nationality Act,” explained an immigration attorney. “Any attempt to eliminate or replace it requires legislative action, an unlikely scenario in a divided Congress.”

Additionally, investments made under the EB-5 program until at least September 2026 remain protected. Any proposed changes would need full congressional approval, making sudden discontinuation highly improbable.

Why Many Indian Investors Are Holding Back

India has been a key market for the EB-5 visa, especially for those stuck in long employment-based green card backlogs. While Trump’s Gold Card could appeal to ultra-wealthy individuals, Indian investors have several reservations:

