Green card fee just $1? US Department of State to introduce new fee for Diversity Visa Lottery

In a move to streamline the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery system for the Green Card, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced the addition of a $1 registration fee, effective from October 16, 2025. This fee will be required in addition to the existing $330 Diversity Visa Application fee.

What’s changing?

Historically, the cost of managing the DV lottery was covered entirely by the $330 Diversity Visa Application fee. However, this new $1 registration fee is aimed at spreading the cost of managing the lottery more evenly, shifting some of the financial burden from only those who are selected to apply to all participants in the lottery process.

Under the new rule, the registration fee will be collected at the time of submission through an authorised U.S. Government payment portal, before finalising and completing the registration. This marks a departure from the previous setup, where no fee was collected at the time of submission.

Reducing fraudulent registrations

The Department explained that the $1 registration fee is also designed to reduce fraudulent entries. By introducing this charge, the department aims to discourage actors who exploit the system to submit fake registrations.

The rule change amends 22 CFR 42.33(b)(3) by eliminating a provision that stated "No fee will be collected at the time of submission of a petition," and instead, it will now be collected upfront during the registration process.

This new policy comes just weeks before the 2027 DV lottery registration period, which will open in early October. The exact dates will be announced soon by the DOS.

Why the change?

According to 8 U.S.C. 1153, the law allows the Diversity Visa Application fee to be set at a level that recovers the costs of allocating visas. The addition of this new registration fee will help fund the administrative costs of the lottery and promote fairness in how those costs are distributed.

Key steps for applicants