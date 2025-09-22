'Only 1 mn students out of 50 mn go overseas': Dharmendra Pradhan on H-1B visa fees increase; vouches for IITs, other Indian institutions

Amid concerns over $100,000 annual application fee for the H-1B visa, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that Indian higher education institutions produce talent of global standards amid "geopolitical shocks".

Pradhan's take comes after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 annual application fee on the H-1B visa programme, impacting skilled Indian workers.

He further said that only 1 million out of the total 50 million students pursuing higher education in India go overseas. "There are 50 million students in Indian higher education, out of which only one million go overseas. Our institutions in different parts of the country are of national importance," Pradhan said at an event in Delhi.

When asked what his advice would be to students amid concerns over the H-1B visa fees, he said that Indian students are doing exceptionally well in the global economy.

“I will not be aggressive on this issue, but I am confident that our IITians, our NITians, IIMians, and state university students are doing excellently in the global economy. You will find our Indian community with a lot of knowledge capacity in any global hot spot of economy across the world."

Expressing faith in India's academic institutions, the Union Minister said: “We have to live in a geopolitical scenario. It is not a new thing. These shocks come up every two to three decades. It is there today. It will be there tomorrow. But as a responsible, progressive, and self-respect-driven country, we have faith in our academics and institutions. From here, we can create global standards, and it is a reality today.”

Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a clarification on the $100,000 annual application fee. In an 'H-1B FAQ' document, the USCIS said the September 19 proclamation "requires a $100,000 payment to accompany any new H-1B visa petitions submitted after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on September 21, 2025".

This includes applications for the 2026 lottery and any other new H-1B filings beyond that date.