H-1B visa domestic renewal: Indian workers will soon be able renew visas without leaving US

The United States will soon implement a new program allowing H-1B visa holders to renew their visas without leaving the country, a move likely to benefit many Indian professionals in speciality occupations. Historically, these workers were required to travel back to India to complete the renewal and restamping processes.

The US Embassy in India announced that the Department of State successfully concluded a pilot program in 2024 that enabled numerous speciality occupation workers from India to renew their visas domestically. This pilot program streamlined the renewal process for thousands, alleviating the challenges associated with securing appointment slots at consulates, which have often been particularly difficult for Indian workers.

“The Department of State is now focused on formalizing this U.S.-based renewal program for 2025,” the embassy stated.

The H-1B visa program, which facilitates the entry of foreign workers in specialized fields such as technology, engineering, medicine, and finance, has sparked debate in U.S. politics. Critics argue that foreign workers, particularly from India, compete with American citizens for jobs. However, figures such as President-elect Donald Trump, along with business leaders like Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have expressed support for the program, highlighting the necessity of skilled foreign talent in addressing labor shortages in the U.S.

Indian nationals have consistently been the dominant recipients of H-1B visas, securing a significant share each year. In 2022, Indian applicants accounted for 77% of the 320,000 approved H-1B visas, while in 2023, they represented 72.3% of the 386,000 visas issued. The new renewal program is expected to further facilitate the visa process for Indian workers, who make up the largest demographic of H-1B recipients.

Rise in H-1B cost

Now, with 2025 kicking in, H-1B visa hopefuls and their employers are bracing for the intricate costs tied to this coveted work permit. The H-1B program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialized roles but comes with hefty fees that vary by circumstances.

Breaking down the costs

The $10 Gateway

Entry into the H-1B lottery requires a $10 registration fee, a figure unchanged since 2024. This small charge marks the first step for prospective applicants.

Mandatory Filing Fees

Employers must shell out $460 as a base filing fee for all H-1B petitions. Added to this is a $500 anti-fraud fee for first-time applicants or those switching employers, aiming to curb misuse.

Hefty Employer Surcharge

Companies with over 50 employees—where more than half hold H-1B or L-1 visas—face a $4,000 fee under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016. This surcharge stays effective through September 2025.

Expedited Decisions

Employers in a rush can opt for premium processing at a steep $2,805. This service guarantees processing within 15 days, a necessity for critical hires in time-sensitive industries.

Who Pays What?

Employers shoulder most of the financial burden, covering the filing and anti-fraud fees, along with optional premium processing. The $4,000 additional employer fee also lies squarely with them. Employees, meanwhile, may pay visa stamping and interview-related fees.