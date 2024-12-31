H-1B visa row: What is the immigration debate all about? Why are Trump's MAGA supporters clashing over the visa program?

A significant immigration controversy has emerged among supporters of former President Donald Trump regarding the H-1B visa program, which enables U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign workers in specific industries.

Critics within the Trump camp argue that the H-1B program undermines American jobs, while advocates contend that it is essential for attracting top global talent to the U.S. In a notable shift, Trump, the president-elect, has publicly expressed support for the program, despite previous criticisms. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also come to its defence, claiming it draws the "top 0.1% of engineering talent."

Where did it all begin?

The row erupted as President-elect Donald Trump appointed Sriram Krishnan, a prominent Indian-American venture capitalist, as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

His appointment coincides with discussions within the US government about eliminating the country cap on H-1B visas, a change that could significantly expand opportunities for skilled workers from India, particularly in the technology and engineering sectors.

However, far-right political activist Laura Loomer has emerged as a vocal critic, particularly opposing Krishnan's support for removing country-specific caps on green cards, a reform intended to alleviate the lengthy backlog affecting Indian applicants.

H-1B visa overview

The H-1B visa program was established in 1990 and typically allows for a three-year stay, extendable to six years. Since 2004, the program has been capped at 85,000 new visas annually, with 20,000 reserved for foreign students holding advanced degrees from U.S. universities. However, certain institutions, including universities and non-profit research organisations, are exempt from this cap, resulting in additional visas being issued.

In the fiscal year 2023, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved over 386,000 H-1B applications, including nearly 119,000 new visas and around 267,000 extensions. This marked a decline from more than 474,000 approvals in 2022.

The majority of H-1B visa holders work in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, with 65% employed in computer-related occupations. Major employers include Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple. In 2024, Amazon topped the list, hiring over 13,000 H-1B workers.

Indians top the list

Individuals born in India are the primary recipients of the H-1B visa program in the United States, with over 70% of approved petitions since 2015 going to Indian nationals. In contrast, those from China make up a much smaller portion, around 12-13%, since 2018.

This overwhelming presence of Indians in the program has drawn the attention of some MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans, who are using similar arguments against skilled labour migration from India as they do against low-skilled labour migration from Mexico and Central America.

Trump in support

However, Trump expressed his support for immigration visas aimed at highly skilled workers, aligning himself with Elon Musk in the ongoing debate over the issue.

“I’ve always supported visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump told The New York Post, referring to the H-1B visa program, which allows companies to hire foreign workers for specialised roles.

But his loyal MAGA followers are urging him to stay true to his promise of prioritising American workers and tightening immigration restrictions.

Elon Musk in GREAT support of H-1B

Trump’s remarks came just one day after Musk vowed to go to “war” on the issue, telling one opponent to “go f--k yourself” in response to criticism. Musk, along with other critics like Laura Loomer and Ann Coulter, has faced backlash from MAGA supporters, who argue that the H-1B program has been abused and needs significant cuts.

Both Musk and Ramaswamy contend that America’s tech industry relies heavily on engineers and professionals from countries like India. “If you want your team to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be,” Musk posted on X, pointing to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in Silicon Valley.