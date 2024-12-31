H-1B visa row: Indian govt monitoring 'unpleasant issues' faced by Indian H-1B holders in US- Report

The Indian government is closely monitoring the recent backlash against H-1B visa holders in the United States, particularly focusing on the profiling of IT and management professionals. The Ministry of External Affairs, the Commerce Department, and the Ministry of Information Technology are all actively involved in tracking developments to prevent any "unpleasant issues" for Indian workers employed legally in the U.S.

A government source emphasised the importance of safeguarding the interests of Indian professionals abroad, stating, "We shouldn't have a situation where there is an unpleasant issue created for our Indian workers who are there legally. That is something that the government is constantly concerned about," as reported by the Times of India.

The IT ministry is engaging with major software companies and industry associations like Nasscom to gather feedback and assess the situation on the ground. Sources indicated that the government aims to maintain India's competitive position in the global market, ensuring that external factors do not interfere with legal frameworks, particularly those established by the U.S.

As former President Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, the Indian government is also monitoring changes in American visa policies affecting IT, tech, and management professionals. One source noted, "We don't want to look at it as more restrictions. We have to see how the American policy pans out."

Additionally, the Indian government is keen to highlight the establishment of global capability centres (GCCs) by multinational companies, including those from the U.S., in India. This trend underscores the demand for qualified Indian professionals in high-tech roles.

The Ministry of External Affairs is receiving updates from the Indian mission in the U.S. to maintain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving situation.

The backlash against H-1B visa holders intensified following Trump's announcement of Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI. Far-right activist Laura Loomer has claimed that H-1B workers are taking jobs from qualified Americans, opposing the "America First" agenda of the incoming Republican administration. However, Trump and prominent business figures like Elon Musk have defended the visa program. Trump stated, "I've always liked the visas... I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program."