For many Indian professionals, the H1B visa symbolises a gateway to higher earnings and an overseas lifestyle. However, CA Nitin Kaushik is challenging this view, suggesting that a rejection might in fact be a blessing. "Why getting rejected from the H1B might be the best thing that happened to you!" Kaushik stated in a recent social media post, sparking a wave of discussion among Indians reconsidering their career paths.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kaushik's message resonates with those facing the emotional upheaval of leaving the USA. "So many H1B visa holders packing bags & returning to India. Feels bad? Maybe," he acknowledged. However, he urges a moment of reflection: "But pause for a second… this might actually be a blessing in disguise." This message is especially poignant as many grapple with the realities of immigration hurdles and the prospect of returning home.

Highlighting the underestimated opportunities in India, Kaushik describes how a Rs 20-25 lakh annual salary can afford a high standard of living—something hard to match overseas. "All of this—comfortably—within Rs 20-25 lakh a year. Try pulling that off in the US, UK, or Canada—good luck!" he noted, listing benefits such as quality housing, education, and healthcare.

Advertisement

🚨 Why Getting Rejected from H1B Might Be the Best Thing That Happened to You! 🇮🇳✨



So many H1B visa holders packing bags & returning to India.

Feels bad? Maybe.

But pause for a second… this might actually be a blessing in disguise.



Here’s why living in India in 2025 isn’t as… pic.twitter.com/FjNuVMwnYb — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) July 1, 2025

While dollar-denominated salaries may seem appealing, Kaushik points out the hidden costs. "Sure, salaries abroad sound fancy in dollars… But so do expenses, rents, childcare, and everyday life stress," he remarked. These considerations add weight to his argument for staying in India, where living expenses are dramatically lower.

Kaushik emphasises India's burgeoning economy as another factor in favour of staying. "The global economy is slowing. India is quietly booming," he wrote, suggesting that those facing H1B rejections might be receiving an unexpected opportunity to benefit from this growth. This perspective is especially relevant as India continues to develop rapidly, offering increasing professional opportunities.

Advertisement

To further illustrate, consider the emotional and familial advantages of staying in India. Being close to family and friends can provide a strong support system, enriching one's personal life. Moreover, the familiarity of culture and language can ease daily interactions, reducing stress and enhancing overall happiness. Ultimately, Kaushik’s insights are prompting many Indians to reevaluate their aspirations. "Sometimes… getting that H1B rejection might just be the Universe giving you a second chance at a better life," he concluded. His views are helping transform what might seem like a setback into a chance for a fresh start—a message resonating with those dreaming of overseas success yet now considering the advantages of staying closer to home.

Furthermore, Kaushik suggests that staying in India allows professionals to contribute to the country's growth, creating a sense of purpose and fulfillment. This aspect of making a tangible impact on one's own community can be a powerful motivator, encouraging individuals to embrace opportunities at home rather than seeking them abroad. As India continues to rise on the global stage, the potential for personal and professional growth within the country becomes increasingly apparent, making it a compelling option for many.