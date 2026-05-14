Holding a Schengen visa? Here are all the extra countries you can visit for free this summer

Most Indian travellers apply for a Schengen visa with one goal in mind, Europe. But the visa does considerably more work than that. A valid Schengen visa in an Indian passport quietly unlocks entry to a string of destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, often without any additional paperwork. For anyone planning a multi-country itinerary, this is worth knowing before you book.

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Here is a complete breakdown of where your Schengen visa can take you beyond Europe's borders.

Visa-free access

The longest list belongs to countries that allow entry without any additional visa for Indian passport holders carrying a valid Schengen visa. These include Andorra, Belarus, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Honduras, Guatemala, South Korea, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Vatican City, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Albania, Georgia, San Marino, and the Philippines. The range spans Central America, the Balkans, the Caucasus, Southeast Asia, and East Asia, a remarkably broad set of destinations for a single document.

Visa on arrival

For Gulf travel, the Schengen visa makes things considerably easier. Both Oman and Saudi Arabia offer visa on arrival to Indian travellers holding a valid Schengen visa, opening up two of the region's most visited destinations for leisure and short business trips without the usual pre-application process.

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E-visa access

Turkey accepts e-visa applications from Indian travellers who hold a valid Schengen visa, streamlining what can otherwise be a more involved application process for one of the world's most visited destinations.

Dual option: visa on arrival and e-visa

Armenia offers flexibility on both fronts, giving Indian Schengen visa holders the choice of either a visa on arrival or an online e-visa, depending on preference and convenience.

Travel authorisation

Taiwan grants entry through its Electronic Travel Authorisation system to Indian nationals holding a valid Schengen visa or select OECD-country visas, making it an accessible addition to any East Asia itinerary.

The cumulative effect of these arrangements is significant. A Schengen visa, secured for a European trip, can serve as the foundation of a far more ambitious multi-continent travel plan, with far less paperwork than most travellers realise.