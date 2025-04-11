How to secure a five-year Schengen visa: Requirements and tips for multiple entries

The ability to move freely around most of Europe without the hassle of repeatedly applying for a visa is a dream come true for many travellers. The five-year, multiple-entry Schengen visa makes this a reality for eligible globetrotters. This long-term visa offers exceptional convenience, particularly for those who visit Europe frequently.

While securing this visa can be challenging, understanding the requirements and knowing what authorities look for can significantly improve your chances of approval.

Spanning 29 countries from France and Germany to Greece and Spain, the Schengen Area is an attractive destination for tourists, businesspeople, students, and families. A five-year, multiple-entry Schengen visa allows travelers to enter the area multiple times within a 180-day period, for up to 90 days per visit, without having to submit repeated applications.

Who can obtain a 5-year multiple-entry visa?

The visa is typically granted to travellers who meet specific criteria based on their travel history and future plans. Authorities tend to favour applicants with a responsible travel record, especially those who have held a two-year multiple-entry Schengen visa in the past three years.

Frequent business travellers, those with family ties, or individuals who have consistently returned home after visiting Europe are common candidates, according to experts.

Applicants must also provide sufficient evidence of strong economic and social ties to their home countries, convincing authorities they will return after their visa expires.

How to apply for a five-year Schengen visa

The application process for a five-year visa is similar to the standard Schengen visa process, with a few key differences.

First, applicants must select the "multiple-entry" option when filling out the visa application form.

A well-crafted cover letter is also crucial. This letter should clearly explain the need for multiple entries over several years, past travel experiences, and future plans that require frequent travel to the Schengen Area.

Additional documents such as business invitations or evidence of family ties help strengthen the application. Applicants will also need to submit a travel itinerary, even if it’s just a preliminary plan, along with proof of travel insurance.

While applicants are not required to present a policy covering the full five years, they must certify that insurance will be in place for each trip.

Financial documentation is also essential. Applicants must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover their stay and provide proof of employment, property ownership, or other economic commitments in their home country.

Cost of the 5-Year Schengen Visa

As of 2025, the fee for a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa is €90 (Rs 8797 approx) for adults and €45 (Rs 4399 approx) for children aged six to twelve. Additional costs, such as courier fees and travel insurance through visa service centres, may apply.