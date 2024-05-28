'I promise I don't want to marry your men Europe': Indian entrepreneur spends Rs 4 lakh over Schengen visa, still gets rejected

In a surprising turn of events, Aashima Arora, an Indian entrepreneur based in London, found herself missing an international flight due to a prolonged wait for her Schengen visa to Denmark.

Despite months of anticipation and a hefty payment of over Rs 4 lakh, the venture capitalist encountered unforeseen hurdles that led to her travel plans being derailed.

Related Articles

A partner at LocalGlobe and a native of Delhi, Aashima Arora took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice her frustrations and concerns regarding the visa application process. She talked about how she diligently prepared a substantial stack of paperwork, documenting her intention of traveling to Denmark for work-related endeavours, not for any illicit purposes in Europe. In a plea to expedite her visa approval, Arora emphasised her that she abided by all regulations and spending within the stipulated limits during her stay.

Europe, I promise I don’t want to marry your men or leave London to illegally stay in your cities. Also promise to spend > $250 a day.



Please just grant me a TOURIST visa! 😭



Yes, that is 100+ pages of printed documents. pic.twitter.com/n90BbvHz6w — Ash Arora (@0xashesonchain) May 22, 2024

Despite her achievements, including a spot on Forbes' 30 under 30 Europe Finance list, Arora elaborated on the complexities of her situation due to holding both an Indian passport and a UK biometric resident card. She reflected upon the meticulous efforts to gather the necessary documentation, inclusive of business-related permits, with the purpose of her journey being to advance a substantial investment in a Copenhagen-based startup.

Recounting the challenges faced during the visa application, Arora disclosed the substantial costs incurred, including payments exceeding Rs 4 lakh to expedite the process. Despite assurances from embassy officials regarding a prompt issuance of her Schengen visa, Arora found herself in a difficult situation when the expected approval failed to materialise even after a considerable delay.

Arora's incident comes ahead of EU's changed guidelines for the issuance of the Schengen Visa. The European Commission will implement an increase in Schengen visa fees from June 11, 2024, according to Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The new fee structure will see the cost for adult applicants rise from 80 euros to 90 euros, while the fee for children aged six to twelve will increase from 40 euros to 45 euros. Additionally, non-cooperative countries regarding the readmission of their irregularly staying citizens in the EU may face even steeper fees of 135 euros or 180 euros.