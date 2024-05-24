UAE immigration authorities intensify scrutiny on 'Visit Visa' holders, check the new guidelines here

In recent developments, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ramped up airport inspections and screenings to identify individuals arriving on Visit Visas who may be seeking employment opportunities. According to the reports, immigration officials have heightened scrutiny at UAE airports, particularly focusing on passengers hailing from Kottayam and Idukki districts in Kerala where inadequate travel documentation has led to detainments and travel disruptions.

Related Articles

In response to similar cases, airlines have received directives mandating strict enforcement of documentation requirements, including the financial buffer stipulation.

What are the new guidelines?

- The new guidelines now require travellers to carry or have access to 3,000 dirhams (approximately INR 68,000) for one-month visas

- Travellers need to have 5,000 dirhams for longer stays, with credit card equivalents meeting these thresholds also accepted

- Non-compliance with these regulations could lead to fines of 5,000 dirhams per passenger imposed on airlines for individuals lacking the necessary documents upon arrival in the UAE.

- Moreover, according to the reports, passengers holding tourist visas must present hotel reservation documents and have a financial buffer of 5,000 dirhams (approximately INR 1.3 lakh) for expenses, in addition to valid visas and return tickets.

Failure to meet these criteria has resulted in denied boarding for many passengers, even after providing visa details, contact information, and local addresses. Those affected by the cancellations faced challenges such as non-refundable tickets, inability to reschedule, and extended waits at the airport before their return journey.

The intensified inspections were initiated at Kochi and Kozhikode airports in Kerala, resulting in the detention of multiple passengers who failed to meet the necessary documentation requirements. Reports indicate that over 20 travellers were prevented from boarding flights at Cochin International Airport, while up to five individuals were denied travel daily at Calicut International Airport. Consequently, around 30 passengers in Kozhikode had to cancel their travel plans in light of the stringent scrutiny measures.

Furthermore, Dubai immigration authorities have issued specific guidelines for visitors holding tourist visas, emphasising the prohibition of employment activities, verification of accommodation arrangements, and scrutiny of available funds to cover expenses.

Visitors on employment visas must complete visa procedures promptly upon entry for legal work authorisation, while tourists engaging in leisure activities must provide detailed information on their accommodation, return tickets, and financial capabilities.

Overall, the heightened scrutiny on visit visa holders underscores the UAE's commitment to regulating entry and ensuring compliance with visa conditions, particularly in light of job-seeking concerns among certain passenger demographics.



