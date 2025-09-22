‘If your boss won’t pay $100k, we will’: Startup founder says he'll hire H-1B techies in 24 hours

Amid the chaos over Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee, one San Francisco startup is flipping the script. Metaview’s Co-founder and CTO, Shahriar Tajbakhsh, is now openly courting H-1B holders with fast-track offers and a sharp message to their current employers: if you won’t pay, we will.

In a LinkedIn post, Tajbakhsh invited H-1B candidates to apply for open roles at Metaview, writing: “If your company doesn’t value you enough to pay the $100k, check out to see if any of our roles might be a fit.”

Advertisement

He promised swift hiring decisions — a rare promise in today’s drawn-out tech recruitment cycles — stating that every application will receive a yes-or-no response within 24 hours. The only condition? Candidates must commit 4–5 hours to interview time.

The post comes in the wake of widespread concern over the visa fee hikes. However, Tajbakhsh’s response reframes the fee as a litmus test for company loyalty.

“Many companies are trying to lure H-1B holders abroad,” he noted. “But those efforts seem a bit desperate. Instead, come work at Metaview, right here in San Francisco, where $100k is a rounding error compared to the value each team member creates.”

The post sparked immediate buzz across tech circles. “$100k is a few days of H100 use — definitely a rounding error,” wrote one investor, referring to Nvidia’s sought-after AI chips. Another called it “a great screenshot for salary negotiations,” while others praised the post as a smart and respectful way to “poach the best folks.”

Advertisement

As larger tech firms scramble to respond to the H-1B disruption, Metaview’s pitch to visa holders may mark a turning point in how top talent gets recruited in the age of rising immigration costs.