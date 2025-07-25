Indian Embassy in Thailand issues advisory for tourists: Do not visit these 7 destinations

Amid intensifying violence along the Thailand–Cambodia border, the Indian Embassy in Thailand on Friday issued a travel advisory, urging Indian nationals to remain cautious and monitor official updates from Thai authorities.

“In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom,” the Indian Embassy posted on X. “As per the Tourism Authority of Thailand, places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for traveling.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has advised travellers to avoid visiting attractions in seven border provinces:

Ubon Ratchathani

Surin

Sisaket

Buriram

Sa Kaeo

Chanthaburi

Trat

Among the areas specifically flagged were Phu Chong-Na Yoi National Park (Na Chaluai) and Kaeng Lamduan (Nam Yuen) in Ubon Ratchathani.

14 dead, dozens injured in border violence

The advisory follows deadly clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces earlier this week. According to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai nationals, including 13 civilians and one soldier, were killed, and 46 others were injured in cross-border shelling and armed exchanges.

Cambodia has not officially confirmed its casualties. Thai Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin condemned the attacks, stating, “We urge the Cambodian government to immediately halt these war criminal actions, and return to respecting the principles of peaceful coexistence.”

Tensions spiked after a landmine explosion on Wednesday wounded five Thai soldiers, triggering retaliatory shelling and a sharp diplomatic breakdown, with both countries expelling ambassadors in protest.