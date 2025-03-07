Indian H-4 visa holders face self-deportation fears as Trump tightens immigration rules

With Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, thousands of Indian families in the U.S. face uncertainty, particularly children of H-1B visa holders who migrated as minors under H-4 visas. Once they turn 21, they lose their dependent visa status, leaving them with limited options to remain in the country legally. Many now fear they will have to self-deport to India or seek alternatives in countries with more flexible immigration policies, such as Canada or the UK.

Thousands of Indian Children Face Aging Out

Under current U.S. immigration laws, H-4 visa holders cease to qualify as dependents when they turn 21. While they have two years to transition to another visa status, Trump’s immigration policies have heightened uncertainty, The Times of India reported.

Citing March 2023 data, the report estimates that nearly 1.34 lakh (134,000) Indian children are at risk of aging out of their dependent visa status. Many are now weighing their options, with some considering self-deportation—a voluntary departure to avoid legal issues—rather than facing an uncertain future in the U.S.

Legal Roadblocks and Policy Shifts

Adding to the uncertainty, a Texas court blocked work permits for new applicants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in January. DACA provides temporary, renewable protection from deportation for undocumented youth, but its uncertain future has cast a shadow over similar protections for H-4 visa holders.

The H-1B visa program itself has come under scrutiny. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has criticized it for benefiting corporations that hire foreign workers at lower wages instead of recruiting American workers. However, Elon Musk has defended the program, citing a shortage of highly skilled professionals in the U.S.

H-1B Visa Registration for 2026

Despite the debate, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced H-1B visa registration for fiscal year 2026. The registration window runs from March 7 to March 24, with an annual cap of 65,000 visas, plus an additional 20,000 for those with U.S. master’s degrees.