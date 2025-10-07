Indian-origin man's US visa revoked after his perfume labelled as 'opium' mistaken for drug, arrested

An Indian-origin man in Arkansas, Kapil Raghu, is now fighting for the reinstatement of his U.S. visa after being wrongly arrested in May. The confusion started when local police mistook a bottle of perfume labelled "opium" for a narcotic during a routine traffic stop. This led to his arrest, and after spending time in detention, Raghu now faces the threat of deportation, according to his attorney.

On May 3, Raghu, who was married to an American citizen and in the process of applying for permanent residency, was pulled over by Benton police for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, officers found a small bottle labelled "opium" in his car. Despite his insistence that it was just a designer fragrance, he was arrested on suspicion of drug possession.

The incident was captured on bodycam footage, with officers telling Raghu, "You got a vial of opium that was in your centre console."

At the time of his arrest, Raghu was making a food delivery. "I was complying with all regulations and was confused by the arrest," he told the Saline Courier.

Perfume confirmed not to be opium, but arrest leads to visa revocation

The Arkansas State Crime Lab confirmed that the bottle contained perfume, not opium. Despite this, Raghu was held for three days in Saline County Jail. During this time, authorities flagged an issue with his immigration paperwork, claiming his visa had expired, an error his attorney, Mike Laux, described as an "administrative mistake."

After his arrest, Raghu was transferred to a federal immigration facility in Louisiana, where he was held for 30 days by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While the narcotics charge was dropped on May 20, Raghu’s visa was revoked during his detention, severely impacting his legal status in the U.S.

“It is my understanding that, though released, Kapil now has a ‘deportation’ status, meaning he can be immediately deported for any minor offence, even jaywalking,” Laux told The Guardian, highlighting the severity of the situation. “But, more crucially, this classification bars him from working and earning money for his family, which has been devastating for them,” he added.

Family struggles and legal battles

Raghu explained in a letter to ICE's legal office that the visa issue was caused by his previous attorney’s failure to file paperwork on time. He is now seeking to restore his status through proper legal channels.

"The mounting legal fees and the pressure of not being able to contribute have created a difficult situation for our family," Raghu wrote. "My wife is carrying the entire financial burden."

His wife, Alhley Mays, has had to work three jobs to cover legal expenses after their savings, once set aside for a home, were depleted. "This doesn't just affect Kapil and me. My daughter looks at him as a father figure. He missed her fourth-grade graduation because he was locked up," she told the Saline Courier.

Raghu’s attorney also pointed out that Benton police violated both law and policy by failing to notify the Indian Consulate, a requirement under the Vienna Convention that ensures arrested foreign nationals have access to consular support.